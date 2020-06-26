The concept of ‘dating’ in reality shows has become so repetitive (although it’s still popular) that FOX decided to introduce an unconventional twist — ‘dating + mating’. Well, ‘Labor of Love’ is an unscripted series that follows one woman’s (Kristy Katzmann) journey in search of motherhood and her dream man. The show started off by introducing 15 eligible men, all vying for Kristy’s attention. And after six episodes, multiple heartbreaks, and innumerable challenges, we are down to three guys in next week’s episode. Do you want to know more about the upcoming part? Read on!

Labor of Love Episode 7 Release Date

‘Labor of Love’ Episode 7 is all set to release on July 9, 2020, at 9 pm ET on FOX. The eight-part show will end with its finale on July 16, 2020.

In the upcoming episode, titled ‘There’s Something about Kristy,’ Kristy will visit the hometowns of her final three potential suitors. She will gauge how her future will be like with each of them. Everyone will then regroup in Chicago and Kristy will reveal her final two choices. Yes, there’s one heartbreak in store for someone — who has made it so far, only to be eliminated before the finale.

Where to Watch Labor of Love Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Labor of Love’ episode 7 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to FOX at the above-mentioned time slot. You can also watch the show online by logging into FOX’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices on subscription services such as Hulu, FuboTV, and DirecTV.

Labor of Love Episode 6 Recap

The 6th episode is titled ‘You’ve Got Babies’. In the episode, Kristy is woken up early in the morning by Kristin Davis who has a doll that can cry and sound like an infant. Kristin further says that the Bluetooth bracelet embedded on each doll will connect it to its respective parent. The doll will then cry at random intervals when it needs to be rocked, changed, fed, or burped.

In the men’s house, Trent, Marcus, and Gary start cleaning the mess left behind by the production crew to test their abilities. They strap the dolls to their chest while working. Stewart and Kyle put more concentration on bonding with their babies. Kyle scores the highest because of his excellent baby-management skills. Kyle explains before Kristy and Kristin that it is more important to be with the baby. He says: “The stuff on the floor doesn’t matter.”

Next up are the one-on-one dates. This is important since Kristy will gauge the time spent with the men to decide on the last three guys whose hometowns she will visit. Finally, we come to Decision Time. Stewart is the first to be declared safe from the eliminations. Kyle is already a winner. The last guy staying for the next week is Marcus since Kristy is impressed with his honesty. So, there you go! Marcus, Kyle, and Stewart are the final three, proceeding to the hometown dates!

