Labor of Love Spoilers: Who Will Win Kristy Katzmann’s Love?

Fox’s latest offering ‘Labor of Love’ is a dating reality series that puts the spotlight on several polished and charismatic men as they all set their caps at the gorgeous bachelorette, Kristy Katzmann. By featuring on the show, Kristy aims at finding a romantic companion and a potential father to her future child. The clock is ticking, and therefore, Kristy aims at testing the partnership and parenting skills of all the contestants to pick the perfect man. Intrigued to know who has the best chances at winning? Let’s find out!
Labor of Love Spoilers
Before we begin to answer the obvious question, here’s a picture Kristy posted on her Instagram handle that tells a different tale. According to the picture, Kristy has opted to freeze her eggs and secure her future by visiting Brian Kaplan’s Ova Egg Freezing and Specialty Center.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day! I want to dedicate this day to the incredible team supporting and helping me in my journey to motherhood. While I never envisioned this to be my journey (like so many women out there), I could not be more grateful and thrilled to have such a wonderful team behind me. Thank you Dr. Brian Kaplan (the absolute best!) and the amazing women of @ovaeggfreezing for helping make my dream come true. I am truly blessed for such a unique and powerful opportunity and I hope that everyone out there who still has a dream in their heart never gives up, even when the odds seem stacked against you. My best advice? Find a new door to open and don’t hold back, give it everything you’ve got, because if you do you just might find a better story than you ever dreamed possible. Lots of love to everyone, especially my incredible medical team changing people’s lives every single day 😘 Meet Dr. Kaplan when @laboroflovefox premiers May 21st on @FOXtv #laborofloveFox #modernmotherhood 💕 • • • • • #fierce #unstoppable #motherhood #shemeansbusiness #LaborofLove #herbusiness #bossbabetribe #creativechics #dreamersandoers #femaleentrepreneur #girlbosses #bossbabesquad #hersuccess #womenintheworld #thisgirlmeansbusiness #womensupportingwomen #womenwithambition #womenwholead #lifesgreatestadventure #myjourney #femaleempowerment #women #bossbabe #goafteryourdreams #makeithappen #gobigorgohome #themodernmamanista #FOXtv.
Does that imply that Kristy might choose to go ahead and embark upon her motherhood journey without a romantic companion? We hope not. Which one of the 15 sophisticated men might get picked to raise a child with Kristy? You may ask.
View this post on Instagram
Today’s the big day! Awkward moment? Or just plain AWESOME!? Find out why @iamkristindavis and I are facing off with the men when @laboroflovefox premiers tonight on Fox 9/8c. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this!!! 🍾🥂 • • • • • #fierce #unstoppable #motherhood #shemeansbusiness #LaborofLove #herbusiness #bossbabetribe #creativechics #dreamersandoers #femaleentrepreneur #girlbosses #bossbabesquad #hersuccess #womenintheworld #sisterhoodovercompetition #thisgirlmeansbusiness #womensupportingwomen #sayyestosuccess #womenwithambition #womenwholead #lifesgreatestadventure #myjourney #femaleempowerment #women #bossbabe #goafteryourdreams #makeithappen #gobigorgohome #themodernmamanista #FOXtv
Well, the show features parental tasks that range from sperm-testing, baby-sitting, labor pain stimulation, changing a nappy, stopping a baby from crying, among others. However, not all men will be able to proceed to the next round.
It is quite possible that Gary Malec, baseball bat manufacturer from San Francisco; Budge Collinson, Creative Director from Edgewater; Mario Calderon, New York-based optician; Phillip Michael Jacques, a medical technician from Los Angeles; Tali Raphaely, Attorney and speaker from Miami; Walker Posey, a funeral director from North Augusta; and Jason Christopher Smith, Charlotte-based flooring business owner, might get eliminated in the initial weeks.
As we proceed towards the top three, Alan Santini, Trent Broach, Marcus Lehman, Matt Kaye, and Keith Reams can be asked to go back to their cities by Kristy. Which brings us to the top three contestants – Stewart Gill, Kyle Klinger, Angelo Castricone.
The LA-based entrepreneur Stewart Gill is compassionate, ambitious, and focuses on the fitness of body and mind. Kristy, herself, is a calm and composed soul, with a positive attitude towards life. The firefighter from Miami, Angelo Castricone, has a dynamic personality that is entirely in contrast with Kristy’s. But his full-spirited and courageous nature can work in his favor. Last but not least is the Texas native Kyle Klinger, who is a complete family man and is not afraid to showcase his authentic side, whatever the situation might be. So, who is it going to be?
Who Will Win Kristy Katzmann’s Love?
View this post on Instagram
Hot (wannabe) Dad alert 🔥 Incredibly grateful to these men for their willingness to take a chance on something new and let’s be honest, completely outside the box! Each of these men brings something unique to the table and has qualities I’m looking for in a partner and father to my children. Is one of them my “perfect” match? Tune in @laborofloveFOX premiering May 21st to get to know us and make your predications. Who do you hope I pick? Who would YOU pick? ❤️🍼 • • • • • #laboroflove #motherhood #fatherhood #parentstobe #gobigorgohome #moderndating #morethanlove #thejourneybegins #kristykatzmann #themodernmamanista #TMM @FOXtv
As far as we know, Kristy is a level-headed woman and likes to stay away from any drama and controversies. Even during her time in ‘The Bachelor,’ Brad appreciated Kristy’s composed nature that doesn’t get affected, even in times of adversity. Well, there is only one person here that possesses the same level of prudence – former Olympic level athlete, Stewart Gill.
Kristy and Stewart’s personalities complement each other well, and the two might make a great pair. Also, Stewart is very vocal about settling down and starting his own family. So, there’s a high chance that Kristy might choose Stewart Gill as the ultimate Dad-chelor and her romantic companion!
Read More: Kristy Katzmann: Everything We Know