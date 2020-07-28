Since its inception in 2013, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ has kept the audiences hooked to the unadulterated interpersonal drama it exhibits, courtesy of the interesting personalities who work at Lisa Vanderpump’s luxurious restaurant, SUR, in West Hollywood, California. One of the show’s cast members, Lauryn Kent AKA Lala, has remained under the spotlight on the spin-off of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ since she joined the cast in the fourth season. Lala started with serving as a hostess at SUR, moving on to work at Vanderpump Dogs.

Apart from her ambitious and fun nature, the owner of the ‘Give Them Lala Beauty’ beauty line has also garnered attention because of her rocky relationship with film producer, Randall Emmett. So, it is natural for fans to be curious about the current status of their relationship? If you are wondering the same, you’re at the right place!

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett: Vanderpump Rules Journey

Randall first spotted Lala at SUR Restaurant. Randall asked the head of his company to approach Lala and get information about her. Lala didn’t seem interested in Randall and asked the guy to speak to her manager. Randall didn’t give up and he went on to have lunch with Lala and her manager. After over two months of seeing each other, the two dined with Lala’s friends at a restaurant in New York City. After dinner, Lala and Randall hopped into the bar, shared a kiss and the couple has been together ever since.

After years of dating, Randall proposed to Lala during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in September 2018.

Randall made his debut on the show in February 2020, while the couple was undergoing renovations in Randall’s L.A. home. Randall’s free-spirited nature earned him the stamp of approval from fans and their chemistry was a reflection of the love they have for each other.

Since the engagement, Randall and Lala have been looking forward to their wedding, which was set to take place in April 2020. However, they were forced to push it back to July because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, is the wedding still on or did they succumb to the pressure?

Are Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Still Together?

Yes, Lala and Randall are still engaged. However, the lockdown took a toll on their relationship and speculations about their split began doing the rounds on the internet after it was reported that Randall and Lala unfollowed each other on Instagram and the latter even deleted the pictures of her and Randall together.

Fans became worried and concerned when Lala posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram story, in which she referred to her life as a “mess” and even talked about how she was aiming at writing down her wrongs and acknowledging the good. Luckily for fans, Lala addressed the rumors by posting another story, in which she wrote: “My stories are not ‘cryptic. My last story was the fourth step prayer. One of the hardest steps in the 12 step program. I will continue to post a prayer from the program, each day.”

Following that, Lala shared an adorable picture of the couple along with a caption that puts the rumors to rest, once and for all. “Y’all we didn’t break up. I’m petty — so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive… then I re-add them. I mean, I have this dude’s name tattooed on my arm. He’s stuck with me,” she wrote.

In another Instagram story, Lala stated that she will continue to repeat this behavior until she grows out of it. Addressing the fact that they are not following each other, Lala said to People Magazine, “Also, Rand and I have never followed each other — in fact we have had each other blocked since we got together.”

After back to back postponements, Randall updated US Weekly on the latest development on their impending wedding. “It’s not going to be what we thought it was going to be, in the sense of a 300-person packed ballroom. It’s about becoming one, it’s not about all the other stuff,” Randall said. “Now we both are like, ‘For sure, we are getting married, end of August, early September, as long as the State of California and the City of Orange County allow us to.’ If they tell us we can only have 10 people, then probably we’ll have to push again.”

So, there you have it! The lovebirds are still very much in love and are gearing up for their wedding day. Emmett was previously married to actor Ambyr Childers, with whom he shares two daughters -London and Rylee. Lala loves being a stepmother and shares a great relationship with the two girls.

Read More: Are Jax and Brittany From Vanderpump Rules Still Together?