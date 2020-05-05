The one person who has been the most vocal about Natalie’s suspicious death has been her sister, Lana Wood. She has come forward to state multiple times that Wagner is involved in the death of Wood. Lana Wood claims that they had a lot of marital problems that were bordering on the end of their relationship. It allegedly ranged from jealousy to all sorts of things. She claimed that her sister had talked about it to her before.

Lana Wood also came out with the long-kept secrets of the rape her sister underwent at the age of 16 at the hands of a ‘prominent Hollywood figure’ she wouldn’t name. This, along with the recent biography on Natalie Wood, has brought more details of Natalie Wood’s life.

The former actress who has starred in ‘Diamonds are Forever’ went bankrupt in 2017, following the death of her daughter, Evan Maldonado. Maldonado passed away due to a cardiac arrest as a subsequent result of Hodgkin’s lymphoma; she was battling at the time. A ‘GoFundMe’ page was created for the actress who has now with its donations and such managed to procure a house.

