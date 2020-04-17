‘Law & Order: SVU’ follows Olivia Benson and her unit as they strive to solve harrowing cases of sexual assault, domestic abuse, pedophilia, etc. Throughout the season, the team faces several setbacks but manages to put the perpetrators behind bars. In the latest episode, multiple women come forward and blame a guy named Luke of date-rape.

Carisi struggles to find any evidence as the designer drug is somehow untraceable and leaves the victims’ body before they get a medical check-up done. It also causes memory lapses. Upon further investigation, the teams find out that Luke has been working along with a bartender Ash, who spikes the drinks of the women before Luke takes them on a date, in return for videos. The unit gets Ash to confess everything on tape. They also arrest other men who took Ash’s help to execute the crime. Also, Amanda Rollins is promoted to Detective Second Grade.

The season was initially planned to have 24 episodes but was cut short as the production had to be suspended after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, episode 20 will serve as the finale of the season. Here’s a tweet from showrunner Warren Leight.

SVU had planned to produce 24 episodes this season. Episode 20, written by @JulieMartinSVU and me, directed by @juancampanella may end up being our finale. If it is, it will be oddly fine in that slot – with return performances from many perps and vics we've met this season. https://t.co/wvElnrsG2e — Warren(Flatten the Curve) Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 14, 2020

Law and Order: SVU Season 21 Finale Release Date:

The final episode, i.e., ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 21 episode 20 will release on April 23, 2020, at 10 pm ET on NBC.

Where to Watch Law and Order: SVU Season 21 Finale Online?

You can catch ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 21 episode 20 on NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also watch the episode on NBC’s official website, as well as the NBC app.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Hulu, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Another way you can watch the show is on YouTube TV, or by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. Some of the previous seasons of the crime drama are also available on Netflix.

Law and Order: SVU Season 21 Finale Spoilers:

The upcoming episode has been titled ‘The Things We Have To Lose.’

In the finale, which wasn’t meant to be the end of the season, we can expect to see the return of various perpetrators and victims from old cases. From almost failing to nail the serial rapist, Steve Getz, to winning his first trial, Carisi has come a long way. In the episode, Carisi might face the long-awaited trial of the highly influential media mogul, Toby Moore.

Based on the crimes of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, the case has been ripped straight from reality as multiple women accuse Toby of rape, sexual abuse, battery, that dates back 20 years. Therefore, we can expect a lot of drama and tension, as the serial sexual assailant will go to trial. Also, Fin might face difficulty dealing with an offender who might come back to haunt his family. Will he be able to rescue them? Or will it endanger Fin’s safety? Carmen Berkeley, Bea Cordelia, Jenna Stern, Grace Narducci, Afi Bijou, and Ben Davis, will be making guest appearances in the finale.

