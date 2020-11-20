The second episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 22 that dropped this week is called ‘Ballad of Dwight and Irena’. It follows Rollins and Kat as they tackle a dangerous case related to domestic violence. On the other hand, Fin gives his deposition in the lawsuit against him. Well, following episode 2, the show is now all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Law And Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 22 episode 3 will release on December 3, 2020, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on NBC.

Where to Watch Law And Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 22 episode 3 on NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also watch the episode on NBC’s official website, as well as, the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can stream the show on YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Another way you can watch the show is on Hulu or by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. Some of the previous seasons of the crime drama are also available on Netflix.

Law And Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode has been titled ‘Remember Me in Quarantine.’ And here is its official promo as outlined by NBC: “The SVU questions a group of college roommates when one of them goes missing during COVID-19 lockdown.” You can also check out the promo below!

Law And Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 2 Recap

We see Irene Nowak in her apartment with her partner Dwight, who does not like her kids much. He even accuses the older son Will of being a thief and stealing his bacon. But Will is vegan. Will wakes up at the hospital with a bad bruise and the nurse calls up the precinct because of the boy’s condition. She had attempted to contact his mum but there seemed to a domestic situation. A little girl is also there and the docs are worried about sexual abuse.

Rollins and Kat visit the apartment and find the mother who is bleeding profusely. Kat visits the kids’ school and learns that Will’s biological father is a cop. And Dwight has anger issues. Irene wants her children to stay with her ex-husband for now. Irene goes back home but again, later, there is an alert. Dwight is dead and Irene is summoned to the station. She says that it was an accident. LeAnne, the daughter, reveals that Will was in the house the evening that Dwight had his accident.

Will is called to the station and apparently, Irene had asked him to come when she found Dwight in the bathroom. It is further unraveled that Dwight was yelling at Irene just before his accident. Now, Will confesses to the crime — stating that he lost his control and snapped. And it is only in the court that the final truth comes out — Irene had murdered Dwight.

