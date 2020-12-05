The 3rd episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 22 that dropped this week is called ‘Remember Me in Quarantine’. It follows the SVU crew as they interrogate a group of students when one of them goes MIA during the lockdown. Well, following episode 3, the show is now all geared up to release its next episode. However, you might have to wait a while for episode 4 to hit tv screens. Season 22 has gone on a hiatus and here is everything you need to know about it.

Law And Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 22 episode 4 will release on January 7, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on NBC.

Where to Watch Law And Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 4 Online?

You can catch ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 22 episode 4 on NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also watch the episode on NBC’s official website, as well as, the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can stream the show on YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Another way you can watch the show is on Hulu or by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. Some of the previous seasons of the crime drama are also available on Netflix.

Law And Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 4 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode has been titled ‘Sightless in a Savage Land.’ It marks the comeback of Raul Esparza as the former ADA, Barba. And in the episode, he is seen working for the defense as an attorney. That poses a problem for Carisi since he has to go against a person who used to be quite close to him. Therefore, we expect the ultimate courtroom showdown! You can also check out the promo below!

Law and Order SVU “Sightless In A Savage Land ” Promo. Guest starring @RaulEEsparza pic.twitter.com/XAVN4isItW — Law & Order SVU (@LawandOrderSVU1) December 4, 2020

Law And Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3 Recap

20-year-old Maria Ferraro, a student from Milan, studying in New York, goes missing. Benson gets the case and Tutuola and Kat reach Maria’s apartment to investigate. Her roommates, Brad and Lexi, say that she had left the house three or four weeks ago. Kat looks around and finds that the carpet has been recently cleaned with bleach and the floor seems to have a bloodstain. Tutuola sees a freezer and inside, she discovers the frozen Maria!

Upon post mortem, it is revealed that Maria had died due to asphyxiation. Benson asks Tutuola to collect the DNA of Maria’s roommates. While Brad and Lexi deny any involvement, Brad directs the team to another guy named Perry — who claims he does not know anything as well. The autopsy report signals two semen samples from the body, one of them belongs to Brad. Lexi says that the night Maria disappeared, she picked up a guy named Sean.

When the cops investigate, they find Maria’s passport in Sean’s drawer and arrest him. However, Sean says that he had a three-way with Maria and Lexi and the passport was his payment. When Lexi denies any involvement, the team questions Brad again. It is then revealed that in a fit of anger, he had pushed Maria, who hit her head and passed out. Brad, unaware that she was still alive, put her in the freezer. Maria had tried to claw her way out but could not make it.

