The 6th episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 22 that dropped aired this week is called ‘The Long Arm of the Witness’. It follows the SVU crew, especially Carisi who takes on a judge who dismisses the rape case of a student studying in a university. Well, following episode 6, the show is now all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Law And Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 22 episode 7 will release on February 4, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on NBC.

Where to Watch Law And Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 7 Online?

You can catch ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 22 episode 7 on NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also watch the episode on NBC’s official website, as well as, the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can stream the show on YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Another way you can watch the show is on Hulu or by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. Some of the previous seasons of the crime drama are also available on Netflix.

Law And Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 7 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode has been titled ‘Guardians and Gladiators’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by NBC: “Carisi takes on a powerful judge when he inexplicably dismisses the rape case of a university student.”

Law And Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6 Recap

It is New Year’s eve and the squad gets an Amber Alert for a missing girl, Nydia Davis. They locate her foster father, AJ, who is found to be the culprit. He had raped her and then fed her the abortion pill. Nydia’s mom has a history of possession and prostitution, while her father, a vet named Mickey Davis, hopes to win the custody battle following his stint at rehab. Later, after learning of AJ’s actions, Mickey shoots him thrice. Captain Olivia Benson and Fin seek Barba’s guidance on how that can cut some slack for Mickey. Barba decides to represent Mickey. So, it is Barba against Carisi.

Now, when Mickey takes the stand, Carisi asks him about what he had been doing in the past. The case ends in the verdict, manslaughter in the second degree, with Mickey serving a minimum of three and a half years. Barba later meets up with Olivia and admit that they miss each other. Leight mentions that he plans to bring back Barba to the office. On New Year, Olivia spends the day with her son Noah and Officer Katriona “Kat” Azar Tamin gets cozy with her girlfriend. Detective Amanda Rollins and Carisi also spend some time with each other. Fin plans to propose to his girlfriend Phoebe Baker but is interrupted by a work call as soon as he pulls out the ring!

