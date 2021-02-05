‘Legacies’ is back on our tv screens with its third season, and we are so stoked that the series is off to a strong start. This week’s ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 3 is called ‘Salvatore: The Musical!’ It follows the students of the institute as they gear up to perform in a musical, narrating the founding of the Salvatore Schoo. Landon writes the musical, and Lizzie, Josie, Kaleb, and Jed star in their respective roles. There’s a detailed recap that we’ve provided for your benefit, but before you get to that, let’s first see what the upcoming season 3 episode 4 has in store for us! Here’s what we know.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 4 is scheduled to drop on February 11, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. New episodes are slated to air every Thursday at the same time slot.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 4?

Fans of the show can directly watch ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 4 on The CW by tuning in at the aforementioned date and time. While the third season is being broadcast, you will be able to stream the episodes on The CW website a day after they air on the cable network. You can also stream ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 4 on The CW app. Additional streaming options include Fubo TV, Apple TV, and iTunes.

Netflix loyalists will have to wait eight days after the season 3 finale airs on The CW, but the first two seasons are available on the platform, in case you want to catch up or just rewatch. You can also buy or rent single episodes or a full season as video-on-demand on Amazon Prime.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 4 is titled ‘Hold on Tight.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by The CW: “The Super Squad bands together after the Necromancer’s next move unleashes more than anyone bargained for; a run-in with Ethan reminds Josie why she doesn’t trust herself with magic.” You can also watch its promo below:

Legacies Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode, Josie, Kaleb, Jed, and Lizzie — as Elena, Damon, Stefan, and Caroline, respectively — recount the history of Salvatore School. In the process, we receive several moments from ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ We are reminded of Stefan and Elena’s first meeting, Stefan and Damon’s dramatic reunion, Elena’s romantic entanglements with the two siblings, and the non-ending list of doppelgangers. There is additionally a beautiful performance to ‘Always and Forever’ by Hope.

On the other hand, later, Lizzie gets a letter from Caroline. The letter reads as follows: “Dear Lizzie, hopefully, this can give you some perspective on who I used to be. When I was your age, I remember feeling like I was a total mess, like I was waiting to become a better version of myself so my real life could start. But it wasn’t becoming a vampire that changed everything. Change is a series of small moments that build on each other, like steps up the side of a mountain. Your life isn’t on hold until you figure everything out. It’s already happening. You’re already changing, moment by moment. And Elizabeth, there is nothing wrong with you. Your brain chemistry creates unique challenges for you, but you are not broken. You are growing and changing every day, and it’s beautiful to watch.”

Read More: Shows Like Legacies