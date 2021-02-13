What to Expect From Legacies Season 3 Episode 5?

‘Legacies’ Season 3 aired its 4th episode this week and believe us, it is packed with so much action that it almost feels like the finale. However, the crazy cliffhanger at the end left us wanting more. There’s a detailed recap that we’ve provided for your benefit, but before you get to that, let’s first see what the upcoming season 3 episode 5 has in store for us! Here’s what we know.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 5 is scheduled to release on February 18, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. New episodes are slated to air every Thursday at the same time slot.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 5?

Fans of the show can directly watch ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 5 on The CW by tuning in at the aforementioned date and time. While the third season is being broadcast, you will be able to stream the episodes on The CW website a day after they air on the cable network. You can also stream ‘Legacies’ on The CW app. Additional streaming options include Fubo TV, Apple TV, and iTunes.

Netflix loyalists will have to wait eight days after the season 3 finale airs on The CW, but the first two seasons are available on the platform, in case you want to catch up or just rewatch. You can also buy or rent single episodes or a full season as video-on-demand on Amazon Prime.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 5 is titled ‘This Is What It Takes.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by The CW: “After one of their own goes missing, Alaric suggests Hope turn to the therapy box, which thrusts her into a twisted game set in a summer camp slasher flick; Lizzie’s attempt to spend some time with MG doesn’t go quite as planned.” You can also watch its promo below:

Legacies Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

In the 4th episode, Hope and Landon celebrate their one-year anniversary by having breakfast in bed. On the other hand, Alyssa reveals her plans to MG. He is not happy to know that the Triad spell would eventually kill him. He is more upset when he learns that the Necromancer would then resurrect him with a few “tweaks.” Alyssa says that MG, in his zombie form, would love her just the same. Lizzie seeks Josie’s help in rescuing MG. Malivore, one of Necromancer’s followers, comes face-to-face with Landon.

Landon is able to convince Malivore into killing Necromancer but the mindless entity is burnt by a zombie dragon instead. Hope arrives just in time and reveals that she does not have the power to kill the Necromancer. But she can at least cut off his head. Hope, Landon, and all of the resurrected monsters are sent to a new prison, thanks to a spell cast by Alyssa and the Saltzman Twins. Landon and Hope sink into the Malivore pit and return to the right world. On reaching, Landon says: “I only have a conceptual understanding of what we’re about to do. So I’m probably going to be terrible at it.” As they make out, Landon spits some goo and vanishes!

Read More: Shows Like Legacies