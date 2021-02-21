‘Legacies’ Season 3 came back with its 5th episode this week, which closes with an unexpected twist. Landon’s disappearance messes up the group, and Hope resorts to the therapy box, which lands her in a gory summer camp slasher flick. Lizzie has a confrontation with MG, which does not end in her favor. As you anticipate the next episode, which is hopefully as exciting, you can check out the details for the upcoming episode!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 6 is scheduled to release on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 6 is titled ‘To Whom It May Concern.’ After the students submit to a mass evacuation, Alaric and the group will try to recruit new students. Hope will agree to lend Lizzie a hand in the new student orientation. Meanwhile, Josie will be enjoying her first day at Mystic Falls High, and MG will be in his own zone of saying “no.” Here’s a teaser you can check out!

Where to Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 6?

You can watch the sixth episode of ‘Legacies’ Season 3 on The CW by tuning in at the date and time as mentioned above. Every episode is released on The CW’s official website a day after it airs on the cable network. It is also available on The CW app. You can additionally stream the show on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Apple TV, and iTunes.

If you’re a hardcore Netflix user, you will have to wait eight days after the season 3 finale airs on The CW. But the first two seasons are still available on the platform in case you want to catch up or just rewatch. You can alternatively buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

In the 5th episode called ‘This is What It Takes,’ Hope is moping over Landon’s seeming death. She returns to the school, but nobody remembers who she is. There is a flashback spanning three years into the past where Alaric and Hope are looking for Landon. They enter a weird pawn shop where the man selling supernatural artifacts attacks them and runs away with Alaric’s car.

Hope goes into the therapy box and wakes up in a slasher movie, where she runs into the monster who has killed everyone. She peels off his mask and discovers that Landon is the killer. Landon persuades her to tag along, but she refuses. Lizzie enters the prison world and has a discussion with MG. She tries to convey her feelings but realizes it is too late. Neither of them finds Landon. Josie is interested in a new girl at Mystic Falls High named Finch, who becomes her anchor to the place. Hope resigns to the knowledge that Landon is gone. But as she throws the artifact, it lights up, and Landon appears in an undefined space where he finds a door.

