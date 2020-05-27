We’ve reached the end of the fifth season of DC’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow.’ However, fans would be glad to know that the network has already renewed the superhero drama for a sixth season in January 2020. So, this isn’t the ultimate ending; there is more in store. The penultimate episode, titled ‘The One Where We’re Trapped On TV,’ is like the calm before the storm. Despite being a lighthearted and creative nostalgia-infused episode where everyone is trapped in a parody of TV shows, it shocks the viewers by bringing back Behrad and Zari 2.0.

Apart from their emotional reunion, we also get to witness a rather enthusiastic make-out session between lovers Nate and Zari 1.0. Throughout the episode, we see the Waverider team members struggling to fit into the TV shows like Friends, Star Trek, and Downton Abbey, that Charlie has put them in to save their lives from her evil sisters. However, they figure out and escape the studio and Charlie’s protection, thus endangering their lives. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the season finale of the science-fiction series? We are here to help you with that. Keep reading!

Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Finale Release Date

The season finale, i.e., ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 5 episode 15 will release on June 2, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on The CW.

Where to Watch Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Finale Online?

You can watch the ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 5 episode 15 by tuning to The CW at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on The CW’s official website and on The CW app.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. The previous seasons of the show are available for streaming on Netflix.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Finale Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Swan Thong.’

The show’s consulting producer, Marc Guggenheim, has described the season finale as probably the most emotional episode of the season. After the resurrection of Behrad and Zari 1.0, the legends might be under a high risk as we all know that the brother and sister can’t exist in the same timeline without bringing about the destruction of lives. But now that we have not one but two Zaris co-existing in the same timeline, what does it mean for the future?

Well, in the final episode, the Legends might have to pull out all stops to ensure that the citizens reunite and stand with them to fight against the Fates and take back their freedom. But it is not going to be an easy task as The Encores might be resurrected to hinder the team’s mission. As it’s going to be an emotionally-driven finale, there is a possibility that we might lose one of our favorite characters. If it happens, we might have to say goodbye to either Zari 1.0 or Zari 2.0. If the situation gets worse, we might even have to bid farewell to our beloved Charlie. With ‘Legends of Tomorrow,’ anything can happen. So keep your fingers crossed! Check out the promo below!

Read More: Shows Like Legends of Tomorrow