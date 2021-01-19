‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ is a superhero television series based on the characters of DC Comics. The show is the fourth series in the Arrowverse and features characters from ‘Arrow’ and ‘The Flash.’ It first premiered on January 21, 2016, on The CW. It centers upon the band of superhero misfits as they jump through time as they try to bring the timeline back to normal after the Fates disrupted it. Developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer, the series has been praised by critics for its action, comedy, and acting. Naturally, fans are waiting to hear the news about season 6. We’ve got you covered!

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Release Date

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 5 landed on January 14, 2020, on The CW, with the season wrapping up on June 2, 2020. The fifth season comprises 15 episodes with a running time of 42-45 minutes each.

With regards to season 6, here is what we know. The CW confirmed the renewal of the show for the sixth season in January 2020. After minor delays related to COVID-19 testing, the show reportedly commenced filming on October 8, 2020, and is expected to round up on May 10, 2021. Therefore, we can expect ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 to release sometime in the summer or fall of 2021. The new season will comprise 15 episodes.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Cast: Who is in it?

The key cast members in season 6 will include Caity Lotz (Sara Lance/White Canary), Tala Ashe (Zari Tarazi), Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe), Amy Louise Pemberton (Gideon), Nick Zano (Nate Heywood/Steel), Dominic Purcell (Mick Rory/Heat Wave), and Matt Ryan (John Constantine). Shayan Sobhian, Adam Tsekhman, and Olivia Swann, who play Behrad Tarazi, Gary Green, and Astra Logue, have been promoted to the main cast billing.

Lisseth Chavez and David Ramsey have joined the cast to play Esperanza ‘Spooner’ Cruz and John Diggle, respectively. Aliyah O’Brien has also been cast in a recurring role. Unfortunately, Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Amaya Jiwe) will not be returning for season 6, which is also the case with Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer) and Courtney Ford (Nora Darhk).

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Plot: What is it About?

In season 5, Zari’s brother Behrad is back from the dead. Astra is the one who had sent the Encores back to Earth to kill the Legends, but she has a change of heart and commits herself to the Legends’ cause. The Loom of Fate is destroyed twice in the season’s final episode, which eventually causes Sara to regain her eyesight, although she is not clairvoyant anymore. It ends with the Legends celebrating their victory over the Fates and Encores by traveling to 1970s London. While Charlie decides to stay back, Mona, Ray, and Nora choose to leave the Legends. In a shocking turn of events, Sara is abducted by aliens.

As for season 6, extraterrestrial beings will be a significant part of the plot, which includes a “whole motley assortment” of aliens. However, Phil Klemmer revealed that they would find a way to humanize them, which will make the viewers realize that the aliens are just misunderstood and not necessarily the bad guys. The sixth season will see the team trying to rescue Sara and also give us a glimpse of her life in outer space.

Gary’s origin story will get the spotlight in the sixth season, which promises to be “more bizarre” than anyone can imagine. The romance between Constantine and Zari 2.0 will continue, albeit with its own set of challenges. On the other hand, Nate may have given up on the idea of romance. Spooner will get the spotlight as she believes that she has the telepathic abilities to communicate with aliens. There is more to her interesting life that the viewers will discover in the upcoming season.

