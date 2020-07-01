Where Was Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events Filmed?

Gothic horror and comedy has been a strange but successful combination. Thanks to artists like Tim Burton, gothic aesthetics have been shown to work with younger audiences as well. One of the more recent examples of that would be ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events,’ the series. However, many viewers (especially younger ones) would not know that, before the show, there was a ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ movie.

2004’s ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ is also an adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s novels. That is the reason the movie’s long title is ‘Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.’ It revolves around three siblings who have been recently orphaned. As a result, they are sent to live with their uncle, Count Olaf. However, they realize that their uncle is only after their money.

‘Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events’ packs a rather star-studded cast. Jim Carrey leads the group, playing the character of Count Olaf. Apart from Carrey, Jude Law, Meryl Streep, and Timothy Spall are also a part of the film’s cast. The movie went on to win the Academy Award for Best Makeup. It is directed by Brad Silberling, who is best known for helming movies such as ‘Casper,’ and ‘City of Angels.’ ‘Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events’ ended up grossing $211.5 million at the box office.

A Series of Unfortunate Events Filming Locations

The visual aesthetic of ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ is the biggest asset of the 2004 film. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder about the actual places that were used to capture the spellbinding story effectively.

California

‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ was almost entirely filmed in the state of California. Most of the filming was carried out on soundstages in Paramount Studios. Count Olaf’s mansion was constructed on two soundstages, for instance. The production facility’s backlot was made use of to film scenes set in the graveyard and the Baudelaire Mansion.

FIlming was also undertaken at Downey Studios on 12214 Lakewood Boulevard in Downey, California. The former Nasa facility was utilized to film the opening scene, the train scene, and scenes set in Briny Beach, Curdled cave, Damocles Dock, and Lake Lachrymose.

Other Locations

However, that is not all. According to IMDb, filming was also carried out in a bunch of places other than California. The website mentions filming having taken place in Wilmington in North Carolina and Vancouver in British Columbia as well.

