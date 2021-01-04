Anime makers have been including LGBT characters in their films and shows for a long time now. While most of these LGBT characters are highly sexualized, many are interesting and instrumental to the plot. Here we have tried to compile a list of anime which feature lesbian characters in them. Most of these anime you will read about belong to the Yuri genre. With that said, here’s the list of best anime with lesbian characters. So, if you are looking for hot anime lesbians, start watching these anime. You can watch several of these yuri anime on Crunchyroll or Netflix or YouTube.

20. Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi (2008)

If you are looking for standard shoujo anime then it will be better if you skip this one and look at the other options on this list. This is not your regular romantic story that we are accustomed to seeing in a ‘Women-love’ anime. The target audience for this are those who enjoy violence, a nice mystery plot, and won’t mind some fanservice. At first one may find the plot a little too confusing and open-ended but if you are patient enough you will get your answers. There are a total of six episodes in this anime series with each episode being 45 minutes in length. The art and character design are highlights of this series.

Rin Asogi is the protagonist of ‘Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi’. She is a pretty woman who runs a private detective service along with Mimi, her partner. Rin is immortal and has been around for a long time. Her real age is unknown. The reason behind her immortality is the ‘Time Fruit’. The fruit is from Yggdrasil, a guardian tree. It can render any woman immortal if they consume it. Mimi is also immortal. The anime series documents 65 years of Rin’s life during which she never changes in her appearance while others around her grow old. Being a detective lands you in dangerous situations and Rin has been put in mortal danger several times but her immortality has saved her. But this time it seems someone is specifically targeting immortal women and Rin may be in mortal danger.

Read More: Best Harem Anime

19. Citrus (2018)

‘Citrus’ is a recent anime in the shoujo-ai genre. The show has been released a year ago. It has a total of 12 episodes and each episode is about 23 minutes long. It is a lesbian drama set in a high school. Before you get into the show, you need to understand that a bit of different mindset is required. If you are not into the Yuri genre then there might be a slight discomfort while watching this anime. There is some fanservice (not a lot) and lots of kissing scenes which might make one think that this is just to get pervs on board. But you have to keep the right mindset and understand the protagonist.

Yuzu Aihara is the protagonist of the anime. She is a typical teenage girl who is a fashionista and a socialite. So, when her mother remarries and Yuzu has to attend a different school, she takes this as an opportunity to make some new acquaintances. She also wants to experience that special first kiss and fall in love. But little did she know about the things which were going to happen. Her school is filled with girls who just study and obey the rules. This makes her stand out and grabs the attention of Mei Aihara, the student council president who tries to confiscate the former’s phone. After returning home Yuzu learns that her stepsister is none other than Mei. Yuzu tries to talk to her but Mei turns a cold shoulder which forces the former to tease the latter.

But Mei does not let Yuzu finish her sentence and forces her to the ground and kisses her. Yes, Yuzu receives her first kiss but did she dream of it like that?

18. Yuru Yuri (2011)

‘Yuru Yuri’ is an adaptation of a popular manga of the same name. The anime has been popular and there are three seasons of this anime series, two original video animations, and two specials. The first season of the series has a total of 12 episodes with each episode having a runtime of 23 minutes. The anime is set in a school and revolves around the lives of a bunch of girls. This is also a slice-of-life genre anime so if you are looking for something casual to leisurely spend your time on then this isn’t that bad of a choice. ‘Yuru Yuri’ documents the life of four young girls, namely Kyouko Toshinou, Yui Funami, Akari Akaza, and Chinatsu Yoshikawa, as they try to leisurely pass their time in middle school.

Akari Akaza’s friends, Yui and Kyouko, are a year senior to her. This is the reason she has to spend the last year of her grade school without her childhood friends. But now that’s no more a problem since her grade school is over and now she is a first-year at the middle school to which her friends go to. There Yui and Kyouko have started an Amusement Club when they were in the first year and the club is situated in the same room where the tea club existed. There’s only one purpose of the club, entertainment for its members. Akari and another girl by the name of Chinatsu join the club increasing the total count of members to four. This starts a fun journey through middle school.

17. Strawberry Panic (2006)

If you are just getting into the yuri or shoujo-ai genre then you might want to start with ‘Strawberry Panic’. The anime has a lot of dramatic, romantic, and yuri content. There are a total of 26 episodes in this anime series with each episode having a runtime of 25 minutes. The anime does not contain any raunchy stuff and is good enough for young teens. The plot holds well for the better half of the series. Characters are interesting and will keep you guessing, who will hook up with whom. I liked the art but I thought the characters looked too similar (maybe it’s just me). St. Miator’s Girls’ Academy is an all-girls Catholic school. It is a prestigious school in the Astraea Hill region.

The school is divided into three separate groups of sorts with each group having its uniform. Aoi Nagisa is the protagonist of this anime series. She joins the St. Miator’s Girls’ Academy and finds out about the hierarchical system that the students fit in. At the top of this system, are the Etoiles who work as representatives among different schools. Nagisa is a transfer student and enters in the fourth year of St. Miator’s Girls’ Academy. She encounters Shizuma Hanazono while trying to walk back to the school after she tumbles down a hill. Shizuma is an Etoile and is pretty. She kisses Nagisa on her forehead which makes her pass out. As her life in the academy progresses she gets to know Shizuma much more and might be finally able to deal with the troubles from her past.

16. Mai-HiME (2004)

Not many people know about ‘Mai-HiME’. It is a good shoujo-ai anime and has a good drama, a nice plot, and interesting characters. The show has a total of 26 episodes and each episode is around 23 minutes long. The story might seem a bit slow though but that will not be the case after you are a few episodes in. Though the art is certainly not ground-breaking or great like certain other anime in this genre it is decent enough to not be irksome. The anime also has the theme of magic and fantasy in it so if you love that stuff then you might find this series entertaining.

Mai Tokiha is the protagonist of this anime series. She is a seemingly ordinary girl who has come to the Fuuka Academy as a transfer student. Her brother Takumi Tokiha has also enrolled alongside her. Takumi is very sick and has a heart condition. This is the reason Mai is there along with her brother. This was a promise to her dying mother that she will take care of Takumi. The school and the students have several mysteries and secrets. Mai finds out that she has the Hime mark. This is the ability to summon a half-spiritual, half-human child anywhere she wants. Mai learns that there are 12 girls with this Hime mark and this power has been bestowed upon them to protect Earth from monstrous creatures known as Orphans who have Hime child-like abilities.

Though reluctant at first Mai later involves herself with this after the Orphans become powerful. But turns out Orphans aren’t the only thing that Mai and her friends have to worry about.

15. Yagate Kimi ni Naru (2018)

‘Yagate Kimi ni Naru’ is a recent shoujo-ai anime. It was released last year in October and has ended a month ago. There are a total of 23 episodes in this anime series. Each episode has a length of around 24 minutes. You can easily count this as one of the best shoujo-ai anime which has been released recently. Even if you are not a fan of the shoujo-ai genre then don’t worry since you can watch this as a standalone romantic story between two girls. The art and music are good and the character designs are decent.

The plot is simple and sweet. Yuu has no idea about the feeling of having or being a crush. Her family owns a bookstore. Being an avid reader and fan of the shoujo genre, she has been waiting for her own romantic love story to start. So, when a boy confesses his feelings for her and asks her out she should have been happy, right? But strangely she doesn’t feel a thing. She does not understand what her response should be like? When she enters high school she sees the beautiful Touko Nagami, who is the student council president, decently turn down a boy who is confessing his feelings for her. Yuu finds it quite impressive and wants to get under Nagami’s wings to learn how to politely turn someone down.

So far all good, right? But when the next person who confesses her feelings for Yuu is Nagami herself, what will she do? Has her much-awaited love story finally begun?

14. Konohana Kitan (2017)

It isn’t out of place to mix fantasy or magic with the shoujo-ai genre. If done correctly you might have a decent enjoyable anime at your hands. ‘Konohana Kitan’ is a shoujo-ai anime with a fantasy theme. The anime does a good job of setting up the world and explaining them to the viewers. The source for this anime is a popular manga of the same name. There are about 12 episodes in this anime series with each episode running for about 23 minutes.

The anime is set in a fantasy world which mixes Japanese culture along with fantastical creatures. There are various races which exist in this world each having their own culture and mannerism. Konohanatei is a hot springs inn. Yuzu is a fox girl living in the village of the spirits. She starts working at Konohanatei as an attendant. Kiri is another fox girl who works at that establishment. She makes Yuzu learn the basics about her work. Though Yuzu is quite eager to learn her eagerness is the cause of many mistakes. But since she has a nice, warm nature the customers and the workers often forgive her. Yuzu gradually gets good at her work as other fox girls help her out. It’s like Yuzu has found a family out here in the Konohanatei inn.

13. Asagao to Kase-san. (2018)

If you love romantic anime then you might find ‘Asagao to Kase-san’ quite entertaining to watch regardless of your liking for the shoujo-ai genre. ‘Asagao to Kase-san’ is an Original Video Animation. The anime was released last year in June. I don’t watch OVAs but since this one had great ratings and reviews I decided to give it a try. It is a nice little romantic anime and like most OVAs, it consists of a single episode. The episode has a runtime of about 58 minutes.

The art of the anime is what stands out most. Character designs are good and make them likeable and cute. The background and other settings are quite nice bringing about a nice little romantic feel. Yui Yamada is not so good at sports or even at singing but she loves plants and has been given the job of planting saplings and taking care of her school’s greenery. She falls in love with the boyish-looking Tomoka Kase who is quite good at sports. They soon begin a relationship.

12. Bleach (Chizuru Honsho) (2004)

Bleach is a popular anime from the action genre. The anime follows the life of Ichigo who gains the power of a Shinigami. I have decided to put this on the list since the character Chizuru was responsible for some comic scenes. She is obsessed with Orihime especially her big bosom. Though her attempts to fondle Orihime is often nullified by Tatsuki who is Ichigo’s childhood friend and classmate of Orihime.

Read More: Anime Like Toradora

11. Sailor Moon (1992)

The plot of ‘Sailor Moon’ follows Usagi Tsukino who was a normal student until one day when she saves a cat. The cat turns out to be Luna and informs Usagi that she is to become Sailor Moon, a guardian, and protector of the Earth. This anime is on this list because of the relationship between Haruka Tenou and Michiru Kaiou. Though the series was altered a little for the US audience, the original version showed the couple dating. Haruka can also be seen hitting on Usagi at certain times.

Read More: Best Harem Anime

10. Maria†Holic (2009)

This is another Yuri comedy. Ame no Kisaki Catholic School is an all-girl school. Kanako Miyamae transfers to this school in hopes of finding true love as her parents did. Kanako is thrilled when she finds the beautiful Mariya Shidou. She thinks that she is going to be the one. But hold on! There is something different about Mariya. Turns out Mariya is a cross-dressing boy and threatens to expose Kanako’s intention of joining the school unless she keeps his gender secret.

Read More: Sexiest Anime Girls

9. El Cazador de la Bruja (2007)



‘El Cazador de la Bruja’ follows the adventure of a bounty hunter named Nadie. Her latest target is an amnesiac girl, Ellis, believed to be the murderer of a famous scientist. Though Nadie finds Ellis, she gives her a chance to revive her memory by taking her to Wiñay Marka a place that supposedly could fix her memory. Their only clue is a gemstone known as Inca Rose which has some connections to Ellis. This is an adventure/yuri genre anime.

Read More: Cutest Anime Boys

8. Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san (2014)

This anime is a yuri comedy. It follows the lives of two high school girls Yachiyo Inugami and Suzu Nekoyama. Yachiyo is a dog person while Suzu is a cat person. Though the girls might seem to have considerable differences, they start getting attracted to each other. Though they understand that there is something between them Yachiyo is the first to respond as she starts making some advances. But Suzu is a bit shy. The anime showcases how these two girls slowly develop their relationship.

Read More: Best Romance Anime

7. Riddle Story of Devil (2014)

The plot of ‘Riddle Story of The Devil’ follows Tokaku Azuma a high school student and assassin. She and 11 other assassins are tasked with killing a girl named Haru Ichinose. Being a skilled assassin Azuma quickly gets on the task but she couldn’t do what she came for rather she finds herself falling for the girl she is supposed to kill. Tokaku decides to give in to her feelings and starts protecting Haru from the other assassins. This anime is filled with action.

Read More: Best Action Anime

6. Kiniro Mosaic (2013)

This anime focuses on the lives of five closet lesbian. During her stay in England, Shinobu Oomiya met Alice and quickly became close friends with her. So, close that it was very difficult for Shinobu to return to Japan. Many years had passed since then and Shinobu is now a high schooler. One day she receives a letter from Alice. She is going to join Shinobu’s High School and will be living with her. This makes Shinobu very happy. Alice, Shinobu, and three other girls start going to school together and learn new things about each other’s culture.

Read More: Best Studio Ghilibi Movies

5. Sakura Trick (2014)

Haruka Takayama studies at Misato West High School alongside her close friend Yuu Sonado. But Yuu is kind of popular and starts making new friends. This makes Haruka jealous. To keep Haruka from feeling bad, Yuu suggests they should have something unique between them and asks her for a kiss. Well, soon after the incident complex feelings start generating between them as the friends slowly start getting into a romantic relationship.

Read More: Best Anime of 2017

4. Simoun (2007)

Alright, let me be honest. I felt a bit weird when I first watched this anime. I mean the plot felt kind of different. But then again I have never been an avid consumer of Yuri anime. The plot is set in a place called Simulicram where everyone is born female. They can choose their sex by undergoing a special ceremony at the age of 17. ‘Simoun’ is a special flying ship, used to defend Simulicram, which can be flown by a pair of girls who have not yet gone through the ceremony. After a devastating attack by the enemy, Aer is recruited to pilot the Simoun alongside Neviril who had recently lost her partner. Aer needs to get close to her heart but Neviril still holds onto the past.

Read More: Best Ecchi Anime

3. Revolutionary Girl Utena (1997)

This anime shows the relationship between Utena and Anthy. Utena Tanjou wants to become a prince. This longing of hers started when she met a prince after the death of her parents. The only relic that the prince left her was a rose crest ring. She did not understand the significance of the ring until years later when she enrolled in Ootori Academy. Here other students having similar rings are pit against each other in a fight to win the rose bride Anthy. Utena wins and gets Anthy.

Read More: Anime Like Noragami

2. Whispered Words (2009)

‘Whispered Words’ is a romance genre anime. The show shows Sumika and Ushio openly in a lesbian relationship. Sumika is a bright and popular student and is secretly in love with one of her classmates Ushio. Sumika has a hard time confessing her feelings towards her crush since she thinks that Ushio is picky about her choices. But Ushio had not noticed Sumika’s feelings towards her. She is hesitant as she has been rejected by other girls.

Read More: Best Adult Anime of All Time

1. Sweet Blue Flowers (2009)

Fumi Manjoume is a first-year student in Matsuoka Girl’s High School. She has recently suffered a harsh breakup and is still feeling the after-effects. Akira Okudaira is a student of Fujigatani Girl’s Academy. She is also the childhood friend of Fumi. The friends have been united almost a decade later. They instantly become close and help each other through difficult times. Fumi falls in love with Akira and confesses to her. Though Akira is a bit confused about her actions she does not entirely dismiss Fumi’s feelings.

Best More: Hottest Anime Ever