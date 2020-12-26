The Canadian sitcom, ‘Letterkenny,’ started as a web series on YouTube and gradually became a cult phenomenon. The show follows the small rural community of Letterkenny, which has its distinct and fascinating social groups, such as the “hicks” (farmers), “skids” (drug addicts), the hockey players, and the “natives” (members of the nearby First Nations reserve). The focus is usually around the siblings Wayne and Katy as they run a farm and produce stand with help from their friends, Dan and Daryl.

The show was commissioned as a TV series by Crave and premiered on the platform in February 2016. Later, Hulu aired the first two seasons on July 13, 2018, and bought the exclusive rights to the series in the U.S.A in May 2019. Jared Keeso is the creator of the show and also features in the series as Wayne. Fans are in love with the series for its niche comedy and unique characters. Naturally, you must be waiting for a word on season 10. Here is all that we know!

Letterkenny Season 10 Release Date

‘Letterkenny’ season 9 landed in its entirety on December 26, 2020, on Hulu. Before its U.S. release, season 9 premiered in its home country (Canada) on December 25, 2020, on Crave. Season 9 comprises seven episodes of 30 minutes each.

With regard to the tenth season, here is the scoop. We know that Season 10 was supposed to go into production in the fall of 2020. However, producer Mark Montefiore revealed that COVID-19 had an increased impact on the budget, which must take into account testing, insurance, and safety precautions. Although wildly popular, the show has a limited budget, because of which filming has been postponed to spring 2021. It is not entirely clear if there will be further delays. The show also releases two seasons in a year, which means that it does not take too much time between production and the release of a new season. Taking these factors into account, we can expect ‘Letterkenny’ season 10 to release late in 2021. Fans will also be relieved to know that season 10 and season 11 will be filming back to back, which means you may not have to wait that long for season 11 after watching season 10.

Letterkenny Season 10 Cast: Who is in it?

The main cast members of the show are Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), and K. Trevor Wilson (Dan). Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Lisa Codrington (Gail), Tyler Hynes (Dierks), Clark Backo (Rosie), and Kaniehtiio Horn (Tanis) are also regulars on the show. Some of the other cast members are Jacob Tierney (Glen), Even Stern (Roald), Patrick McNeil (Connor), and Mark Forward (Coach). Season 10 will see most of the key cast members reprise their roles, except for maybe a few. We may see some fresh faces if any new characters are introduced.

Letterkenny Season 10 Plot: What can it be about?

Season 9 brings more shenanigans from the gang in Letterkenny. Quite a bit goes on in the town as a new “Breastaurant” brings competition to local businesses. While the Hockey Players learn about Judaism, people of the town show a growing interest in movies, board games, and “girl talk.” Tanis also creates an energy drink, and Katy’s dating strategy sees development. Season 10 will bring new adventures in the lives of the townsfolk. We will also see what becomes of Katy’s love life as well as Wayne’s. Whether the new restaurant becomes central to the lives of the people of Letterkenny is yet to be known. As always, there will be something new we will learn about Letterkenny while Wayne continues to be “the toughest guy” in town.

