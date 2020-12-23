‘Letterkenny’, Jared Keeso’s brainchild, is a superhit Canadian sitcom, developed and written by Keeso, alongside Jacob Tierney, who also serves as the director. Starring Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, and K. Trevor Wilson in the lead roles, the series had originally launched as a chain of YouTube episodes called ‘Letterkenny Problems’. But the show became so popular that in March 2015, it was given an order for a full-fledged television series by Crave. The story revolves around the residents of a community called Letterkenny, a small area in Ontario.

Almost all of the episodes have this opening sentence: “There are 5000 people in Letterkenny. These are their problems.” We meet the siblings Wayne and Katy, who own and run a small farm in the community, helped by their friends, Daryl and Squirrely Dan. We also have the ice hockey players Reilly and Jonesy, BFFs but involved with the same woman named Katy. Most of the storylines revolve around these people and the various residents of Letterkenny, which include the Hicks, the ice hockey players, the Skids, the Natives, the local Mennonites, and Québécois. Wayne always attempts to maintain his reputation of being the toughest guy in the town and hence, he often gets into squabbles. He additionally tries to foil Katy’s multiple attempts at love.

‘Letterkenny’ is one of the most popular shows in Canada and it was eventually onboarded by Hulu to air for the American audience. The refreshing and intoxicating show has drawn praise for its funny plot arcs, the signature, thick Ontario dialect, raw comedy, and small-town guy talk. As a result, it has spanned eight seasons to date and is currently, geared up to release its ninth edition. Let us now get to the details of when and where to watch the upcoming season.

Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date And Time?

‘Letterkenny’ season 9 is slated to premiere on December 26, 2020, on Hulu, at 12 am PST and 3 am EST, in all its entirety of seven episodes. The season premieres on Crave on December 25, 2020, in Canada.

Where to Stream Letterkenny Online?

Since ‘Letterkenny’ is a Hulu Original, it is not available on any other streaming platform. To watch the show, just subscribe to Hulu, which also offers a seven-day free trial. Following this, you can opt from the multiple packages offered by the platform — Hulu (No Ads), Hulu + Live TV, or Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV.

