Forty-three children were born at the same time on October 1, 1989, all the over world in the universe of ‘The Umbrella Academy’. Mysterious billionaire Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven of them, which leaves thirty-six other children, in different parts of the world, unsupervised and most probably unaware of their true potential. While opening the door to endless possibilities for the story, this detail also lets us know that we have barely scratched the surface of the world depicted in the Netflix series. A surprising twist comes with the entry of Lila, the Handler’s right-hand woman who is much more than what she appears to be. Who is she and what are her superpowers? Here’s the answer. If you haven’t seen the show yet, head over to Netflix. SPOILERS AHEAD

What are Lila’s superpowers?

Lila is introduced to us as an inmate in the mental asylum where Diego is held after he tries to kills Lee Harvey Oswald and prevent JFK’s assassination. We become wary of her, and our suspicions are proven right when it is revealed that not only does she work for the Commission but she is also the daughter of the Handler. But that’s not the whole story.

She tells Diego that she was four when her parents were murdered and she found their dead bodies. It turns out that she hadn’t been lying. It is later revealed that it was Five who had shot them to death, but the real twist lies somewhere else. At first, Lila believes that it was the-then head of the Commission who had given the order to kill her parents, and that the Handler simply happened to find her there. In the end, she discovers that it was the Handler who had conspired to murder her parents because she knew that Lila had superpowers. She proves extremely useful to the Handler, and the true extent of her powers is revealed in the final episode of Season 2.

We first get a hint of her superpowers when she lures out Five to meet with the Handler. Five uses his power of teleportation to fight her, but she seems to be using it too. At that time, Five doesn’t understand how she is doing it, but in the showdown at the farm, we realise just what she does. From what it looks like, Lila has the power of mirroring the powers of others. When she fought Five, she used his teleportation. When she had to fight Vanya, she mirrored her powers. When Allison uses her rumour trick on her, she reflects it back. The same goes for her fight with Luther; she becomes just as powerful as him, if not more. Whether she can mirror Klaus’s power is not known yet, but considering the pattern, she should be able to use that too.

The strength of Lila lies in the fact that she is just as powerful as her enemies, and gets an upper hand in any fight due to the surprise factor. Also, she needs to see or at least know what her opponent can really do. This also becomes her weakness as, unlike others, she can’t use her power on normal people, like the Handler or the Swedes.

