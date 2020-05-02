TLC’s superhit reality show ‘My 600-lb Life’ has been letting us in on the life-transforming journeys of clinically obese patients for many years now. One of the most recent ones included the story of Lindsey Witte, a 39-year-old woman from Iowa. Featuring on season 8 of the show, Witte earned and inspired a lot of followers through her weight-loss progress. But, unfortunately, her relationship with her husband overshadowed her victories on the show.

Lindsey Witte: My 600-lb Life Journey

Lindsey had been leading a fairly good life with a beautiful home, loving husband, great job, supportive mother, and amazing friends! But when she realized her weight could put all of that in jeopardy, including her life ofcourse, she temporarily moved to Houston to work on her health with the help of Dr. Now.

Lindsey had been overweight all of her life. Having suffered the trauma of living with an abusive father, she started to look towards food for comfort. Moreover, she adopted poor eating habits and diet choices from her father too. That only triggered her food addiction more and made her case worse.

Lindsey’s husband, Paul, too, had his own demons to battle. Dealing with low-level alcohol addiction, Paul was shown to be short-tempered and impatient. He couldn’t deal with the stress that came with Lindsey’s lifestyle. Therefore, she left him behind and went to Houston all alone to focus on her treatment.

Lindsey had already gone through a gastric sleeve surgery in her 20s, but by the time she hit her 30s, she had gained all her weight back. Determined to get healthy again, she stayed strong and optimistic and followed Dr. Now’s 1200-calorie diet that strikes off carbs and sugar. She included a new exercise regime in her routine and was surprised by the results! In a span of 12 months, Lindsey, who had weighed 647.6 lbs, managed to lose 209 lbs and came down to 438 lbs. She got approved for gastric bypass surgery and was given a new weight goal to achieve!

Where is Lindsey Witte Now?

Lindsey is back home and healthier than ever! It seems like she has still been sticking to her diet and dropping pounds at a fast pace. She has also committed herself to hit the gym daily with her close friend and supporter, Irene. She told her followers that she was so happy that her family and friends made themselves available to help her.

Lindsey also started psychotherapy that helped her deal with a few issues triggering her food addiction. She even shared that she can now shave her legs on her own and it was a huge achievement for her!

Unfortunately, a lot of rumors about Lindsey’s marriage started to spread due to Paul’s behavior on the show. Many believed that her marriage was falling apart and the couple might have split up. But, Lindsey recently took to social media to shut down these rumors. She clarified that she and Paul were in a good place and that they were doing better than ever!

Even though Lindsey’s Instagram account is private, some contents of her Facebook profile are still open to the public. She has started endorsing a nutrition supplement on social media. She has also created a group called Second Chance Success – The Real Lindsey Witte that tracks her weight loss progress.

