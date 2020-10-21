Lindsie Chrisley rose to fame after being cast on the popular American sitcom ‘Chrisley Knows Best.’ In 2017, she made her final appearance on season 5 and quit the show after a fallout with her father, the show’s central focus. In addition to the trials and tribulations faced within the family, the reality TV star has also dealt with a tough marital life. She and her husband have shouldered innumerable ups and downs during the eight years of being married. But they have not given up on each other or their will to fight against all odds. Here is everything we know about their inspiring love story!

Lindsie Chrisley: Chrisley Knows Best Journey

Amid battling 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud charges, Todd Chrisley accused his eldest daughter of cheating on her husband with two Bachelor Nation alums, Robby Hayes and Josh Murray. For years, fans saw the father-daughter duo butting heads, yet their deeply rooted love for each other always brought them back on amicable terms.

However, it seems like the situation has gone out of hand this time, as both have been publicly releasing defamatory statements, not bothering to mince their words. Lindsie has even been suspected of leaking confidential information regarding his financial dealings to the authorities. A part of the extramarital allegations charged upon her came to fruition after Hayes confessed that the two were in a “serious” relationship, which never became official.

But Murray’s response, that Lindsie has been his longtime friend and nothing more, might question the former statement’s authenticity. Nonetheless, the reality star’s attorney, Musa Ghanayem, has dealt with the tricky situation by saying, “Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment, and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017.”

Lindsie Chrisley’s Husband and Son

Lindsie Chrisley’s family knew the relationship was not off to a great start when she eloped with Will Campbell and secretly tied the knot with him in January 2012. The impulsive decision shattered her father’s lifelong dream of giving her hand in marriage, which extremely upset him. But on the bright side, the couple seemed drunk in love and announced that the two were expecting their first child just after five months of wedlock. They had their son, Jackson, the same year, and his maternal grandad could not help but welcome them back, putting all the grievances behind him.

Unfortunately, four years into the union, Lindsie and Will hit a rough patch in August 2016 as she confessed to having “outgrown the relationship.” In an essay for Today, she elaborated on how having a baby at the onset of their marriage sidelined their personal relationship completely as the newlyweds had to focus all their energy on raising Jackson. In 2016, Lindsie filed for a divorce from her first love. But after living apart for over a year, the two successfully reconciled their differences in early 2018.

Shortly after having Jackson, the couple even suffered the pain of a miscarriage. On her popular podcast with ‘16 and Pregnant’ star, ‘Coffee Convos With Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley,’ the TV personality spoke about her husband’s fascination with crystals for their healing properties. In this way, she hinted at wounds that needed to be cured and moved past. The on-again-off-again couple seems to have come back together, stronger than ever, and are even looking forward to expanding their family.

