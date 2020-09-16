Love knows no boundaries! The famous TLC dating/marriage show, ‘90 Day Fiance’, documents the hardships faced by the couples who are thousands of miles apart. Most of them showcase their journey up till the point of their union with the love of their life, but a handful of them go on to exhibit the struggles of an intercultural and interracial relationship.

Lisa and Usman’s love story is packed with a few more hiccups than an ordinary couple, and their fans have dedicatedly followed their lives on its spin-off series ‘90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’. If you are curious to know the current status of the aspiring rapper and his girlfriend’s relationship, you have come to the right place!

Lisa and Usman: 90 Day Fiance Journey

After connecting with her Nigerian man Usman Umar through Facebook, Lisa “Babygirl” Hamme traveled to his home country to meet him in person. The 51-year-old Pennsylvanian native fell so madly in love with him that she got convinced to get married during the short span of her stay in Nigeria. He felt the same way about her and could not wait to have her as his lawfully wedded wife (lawful only in Nigeria). The two had an understanding of the fact that it would not be a legally binding marriage in America, where Usman “SojaBoy” wished to further his career in the music industry.

Considering their massive age and personality differences, it started to look like both of them were together for ulterior motives and not solely for “love” as they were claiming to be. Irrespective of all the fighting and bickering at each other, a day before their wedding, the couple decided to tie the knot. Lisa and Usman got married on August 29, 2019, in a private ceremony attended by the groom’s family members and closest friends. Later, they enjoyed the reception party thrown by Usman in a local club. Lisa changed her name to Fatima Lisa Umar to express the absolute acceptance of her Nigerian husband. The two seemed thoroughly happy with their decision and couldn’t stop pecking at each other’s cheeks during the celebration.

Are Lisa and Usman Still Together?

To the utter disappointment of their fans and well-wishers, Lisa and Usman failed to stay in a happy marriage for long. After the filming ended, Lisa returned to her two daughters, and their romance completely dissipated within days. Lisa confirmed their split at ‘The Domenick Nati Show’ and informed the audience that Usman had already blocked her out of his life and filed for the divorce.

Lisa has been feeling cheated and has taken to her social media account to address the feud. In a recent Instagram Live, she accused Usman of “romance scam” and rated his bedroom skills in negative. They seem to have moved on in their respective lives. Lisa has even met someone new online. All the couple-pictures have been wiped off, and they do not seem to have anything good to say about each other anymore. Lisa recently posted a video in which she is seen stuffing her wedding dress into a trash can. Well, there’s no way they are together!



