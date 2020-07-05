‘Lisa Rinna’ is hands down one of the most entertaining housewives of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ She has been a regular cast member on the show since the fourth season, which premiered on November 18, 2014. Apart from being a television personality, Lisa is best known for her performance on shows like ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Melrose Place.’ She has also earned four Emmy nominations for hosting the talk show, ‘Soap Talk.’

Lisa hails from Newport Beach, California. She was born on July 11, 1963, as Lisa De Anne Rinna to Lois and Frank Rinna of Italian, Portuguese, and English descent. Her father bagged a job offer as an art director at Harry & David, therefore the family had to move to Medford, Oregon, when Lisa was just 7. After graduation, Lisa moved to San Francisco in 1981 to pursue a career in modelling.

She took a leap of faith once again, and moved to Los Angeles, where she appeared on some commercials before getting her big break in ‘The Hogan Family.’ Lisa’s parents have always supported her career choices and personal decisions. On January 21, 2016, Lisa lost her biggest strength, her father. On an episode of ‘RHOBH,’ Lisa revealed how her mother survived a harrowing attack from serial killer David Carpenter in 1960. Lisa loves and respects her mother dearly and often takes time out from her busy schedule to spend time with her. In case you wish to know about her husband and kids, we have got you covered.

Lisa Rinna’s Husband

While Lisa was still struggling to make it big in the entertainment industry, she was working at an eyeglass store. One night, when she went to a diner to hand over the keys to the owner, Lisa bumped into Harry. Lisa went away but Harry couldn’t stop thinking about her. Also, he was dealing with a divorce with his wife second-wife Nicollette Sheridan. Before that, Harry was married to actor Laura Johnson. After his divorce with Nicollette in 1992, Harry asked Lisa out and they began dating.

After going out for several years, the couple tied the knot in Beverly Hills, California, on March 29, 1997. Since then, the two have been each other’s rock. They are proud parents of two daughters. The whole family featured on the show, ‘Harry Loves Lisa’ in 2010.

The pair also appeared on ‘Veronica Mars’ as Aaron and Lynn Echolls. Even after so many years of marriage, Lisa and Harry are still very much in love with each other. Lisa often posts videos of her dancing around her husband as he is focused in his work.

Lisa Rinna’s Kids

Before marrying Lisa, Harry was already a father to Dimitri Alexander Hamlin, whom he shares with veteran actor Ursula Andress. Lisa has always been vocal about how she loves Dimitri as her own son. On June 10, 1998, the Lisa gave birth to Delilah Belle and a few years later, on June 13, 2001, Lisa and Harry welcomed another daughter, Amelia Gray.

After the birth of her daughters, Lisa suffered from postpartum depression but she managed to overcome it with the support of her husband and therapy. Both Amelia and Delilah have ventured into the modelling world. However, that doesn’t stop them from acknowledging how blessed they are to have Harry and Lisa as their parents. Here’s a picture of three generations of powerful women!

