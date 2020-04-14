Lisa Vanderpump is a British restaurateur, television personality, author, pet lover, and former actress. Born and raised in London, Vanderpump starred in many television shows and movies as a child, including ‘A Touch of Glass’ (1973), ‘Killers Moon’ (1978), ‘Silk Stalkings’ and ‘Baywatch Nights,’ before she moved on to other projects.

She moved to the U.S. to expand the restaurant business that she co-owns with her husband after designing 26 bars and restaurants in London. Vanderpump debuted on Bravo’s hit reality series ‘The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills’ as an original cast member when it premiered in 2010. She gained massive success as a TV personality on the show but announced her departure from it after nine seasons, in 2019.

Why Did Lisa Vanderpump leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

It was indeed a disappointment and a shock for ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ fans when Vanderpump announced that she wouldn’t be returning for another season. After losing her brother, struggling with depression, and then having her co-stars turn on her, season 9 had not been easy for Vanderpump. Her mother also unexpectedly passed away while the season was being filmed. She quit filming with her co-stars midway through the season and even skipped the reunion taping due to everything that happened.

It turns out that Vanderpump had asked for a year off before season 9 began filming, and after she had quit, Andy Cohen, the producer of the show, admitted that maybe giving her the time off would have been better. In an interview with Access Daily, she said: “It was a very sad year for me with losing my brother and everything. I was very honest about that and struggling with depression.”

Vanderpump further went on to explain that when the whole dog fiasco happened, and her co-stars got a bit too aggressive for her, she decided that she had had enough. She added: “I had so much going on. I was opening TomTom, Vanderpump Rules is a big show, we have the dog rescue center we were opening in Vegas. There was just so much, and when it all kind of piled on top of me, and I was emotionally depleted anyway, I just said, ‘You know what? I’m done.”

She always clarified that it was she who decided to leave, that her situation and circumstances just got a little too much for her, and that she needed to take herself out before things got away.

Will Lisa Vanderpump Return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Lisa Vanderpump has no plans to return to the hit series as of yet, but that doesn’t mean that she never will. While guest-hosting ET earlier this year, she said: “I can never say never about anything, but I don’t know. It’s not what’s in my radar right now.”

Along with this, Andy Cohen, the producer, told Us Weekly: “I mean, the door’s wide open for her. And I think that when she comes back, she’ll come back with a vengeance.”

So, even though she is not coming back to the show right now, there is a possibility that she might in the future, especially because the option for her to do so is still there. But, you can still catch up with Lisa Vanderpump and everything that is going on in her life on Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ the spin-off of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ that features her and her staff members.

