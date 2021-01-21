Developed from a Japanese web novel series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara, ‘Log Horizon’ is an extremely popular isekai anime with strong worldbuilding and a complex and versatile combat system. One day, hundreds of thousands of gamers discover that they have been transported to a world that looks eerily similar to a video game they all play, ‘Elder Tale,’ as their in-game characters. This event comes to be known as “the Apocalypse.” The series protagonist is Shiroe, a level-headed veteran of the game who founds the eponymous guild and later co-creates the Round Table alliance with 10 other guild leaders.

Season 3 of ‘Log Horizon,’ also known as ‘Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table’ (‘Rogu Horaizun Entaku Hōkai’), premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Log Horizon’ season 3 episode 3, titled ‘The Round Table Fractures,’ is set to premiere on January 27, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. Studio Deen produced the upcoming season, with Shinji Ishihira serving as the director and Toshizo Nemoto as the primary scriptwriter. Yasuharu Takanashi provided the music, and Tomochi Kosaka handled the character designs. The rock group Band-Maid performed the opening theme track “Different,” and Miyu Oshiro performed the ending theme track “Blue Horizon.”

Where to Watch Log Horizon Season 3 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can watch season 3 on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. ‘Log Horizon’ season 2 with English dubbing is available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE. Furthermore, the first two seasons of the anime series are also available with English dubbing on Animelab.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, the People of the Earth seem to be pretty excited about the prospect of Eins becoming the Duke of Akiba, hoping that he will usher in much-needed change. However, Shiroe and his allies are skeptical about this and understandably worried about the Round Table alliance’s future. Shiroe and Akatsuki learn the history of the Yamato. Indicus receives reports about what is happening in Akiba. She wants to prevent Nureha from leading Minami into an alliance with the Round Table. Her ultimate plan remains to rule over the entire Yamato server.

Lord Malves arrives in Akiba and tells Raynesia that her marriage with Utena Saiguu Touri will take place within a week. When Raynesia says that she has duties in Akiba, Malves replies that she doesn’t have to worry. This is the very reason why there is now a Duke in Akiba. At the Round Table Conference, Eins removes the Honesty from the alliance. The episode ends as he later approaches Shiroe for a private meeting. In episode 3, we might find out what Eins wants to discuss with Shiroe and what the former’s long-term plans are.

Read More: Greatest Isekai Anime Ever Made