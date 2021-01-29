Based on a Japanese web novel series of the same name written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara, ‘Log Horizon’ is a well-made and complex isekai anime. After an event known as “the Apocalypse,” hundreds of thousands of people are stuck in a world that starkly resembles the one inside the video game they all play, ‘Elder Tale.’ While the series has numerous major and minor characters, its main protagonist is Shiroe, the founder and leader of the eponymous guild. Season 3 of ‘Log Horizon,’ also known as ‘Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table’ (‘Rogu Horaizun Entaku Hōkai’), premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Log Horizon’ season 3 episode 4, titled ‘Akiba General Election,’ is set to premiere on February 3, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. Studio Deen produced the upcoming season, with Shinji Ishihira serving as the director and Toshizo Nemoto as the primary scriptwriter. Yasuharu Takanashi provided the music, and Tomochi Kosaka handled the character designs. The rock group Band-Maid performed the opening theme track “Different,” and Miyu Oshiro performed the ending theme track “Blue Horizon.”

Where to Watch Log Horizon Season 3 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can watch season 3 on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. ‘Log Horizon’ season 2 with English dubbing is available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE. Furthermore, the first two seasons of the anime series are also available with English dubbing on Animelab.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Shiroe and Naotsugu meet Eins, Malves, and Touri for a secret meeting. Shiroe admits to himself that the Round Table doesn’t have any representative from the People of the Earth for all their good intentions. This is why Eins and the guild Honesty have left the Round Table. Eins also reveals to Shiroe that four other guilds are leaving the alliance as well. Touri then informs Shiroe that the Westlande Senate and Indicus are preparing to wage war against Eastal and Akiba. Both Eins and Touri are well aware of Shiroe’s strategic abilities and invite him to join them.

Meanwhile, Rayneshia speaks to Akatsuki, Takayama Misa, and Riez about her impending marriage. Rayneshia is uncomfortable about the notion that she has to leave the people of Akiba. Inspired by Krusty’s words, Rayneshia later goes to where the Log Horizon leaders are meeting Eins, Malves, and Touri. She tells Touri that she doesn’t want to get married and requests Shiroe to stop the alliance’s dissolution.

Shiroe declares that he accepts the quest and then proposes that they should hold an open election in which both the People of the Earth and the adventurers can vote. As the title suggests, episode 4 will be about the election. It might also show which faction ultimately emerges as the winner.

