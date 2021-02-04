‘Log Horizon’ is a popular isekai anime in which hundreds of thousands of people one day find themselves in a world that resembles the one inside the videogame they all play, ‘Elder Tale.’ Since then, that event has come to be known as “the Apocalypse.” The anime predominantly revolves around Shiroe, who was an engineering student in Japan. Seeing how the Apocalypse has affected the adventurers, he creates the eponymous guild. Later, he and ten other guild leaders come together to form the Round Table Alliance.

Season 3 of ‘Log Horizon,’ also known as ‘Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table’ (‘Rogu Horaizun Entaku Hōkai’), premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Log Horizon’ season 3 episode 5, titled ‘Blessings,’ is set to premiere on February 10, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. Studio Deen produced the upcoming season, with Shinji Ishihira serving as the director and Toshizo Nemoto as the primary scriptwriter. Yasuharu Takanashi provided the music, and Tomochi Kosaka handled the character designs. The rock group Band-Maid performed the opening theme track “Different,” and Miyu Oshiro performed the ending theme track “Blue Horizon.”

Where to Watch Log Horizon Season 3 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can watch season 3 on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. ‘Log Horizon’ season 2 with English dubbing is available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE. Furthermore, the first two seasons of the anime series are also available with English dubbing on Animelab.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Shiroe reveals to the remaining Round Table members that he and Touri have agreed to hold a general election, where both adventurers and the People of the Earth will be eligible to vote. He then proposes that Rayneshia should contest in the election for the Round Table. When Rayneshia voices her reluctance, Shiroe reminds her that she wore the alliance uniform to show her resolve. Rayneshia later visits her mother and grandfather and manages to earn their support.

Both parties begin campaigning earnestly. The early polls show that Eins will win with a landslide if the current trend continues. It is revealed that other adventurers generally dislike Ains, but the People of the Earth favor him over Rayneshia, especially because of his connection to the Saiguu Family. Rayneshia’s rejection of Touri’s marriage proposal has not gone down well among the People of the Earth, even though she did it to serve those very people. On the day before the election, Eins wonders what Shiroe is planning. In episode 5, both Eins and Rayneshia might deliver speeches to the People of Akiba. The election might take place, and the winner might be revealed.

