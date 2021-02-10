Based on a Japanese novel series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara, ‘Log Horizon’ is an isekai anime known for its ambitious plot and complex characters. The story begins when hundreds of thousands of people one day find themselves in an alien world that starkly resembles the one inside the popular MMORPG they all play, ‘Elder Gate.’ While the anime has numerous characters, the main protagonist is Shiroe, the founder and leader of the Log Horizon guild.

Season 3 of ‘Log Horizon,’ also known as ‘Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table’ (‘Rogu Horaizun Entaku Hōkai’), premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Log Horizon’ season 3 episode 6, titled ‘Immortal in Ethereal Utopia,’ is set to premiere on February 17, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. Studio Deen produced the upcoming season, with Shinji Ishihira serving as the director and Toshizo Nemoto as the primary scriptwriter. Yasuharu Takanashi provided the music, and Tomochi Kosaka handled the character designs. The rock group Band-Maid performed the opening theme track “Different,” and Miyu Oshiro performed the ending theme track “Blue Horizon.”

Where to Watch Log Horizon Season 3 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can watch season 3 on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. ‘Log Horizon’ season 2 with English dubbing is available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE. Furthermore, the first two seasons of the anime series are also available with English dubbing on Animelab.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, before the election occurs, Eins and Rayneshia give speeches in front of their prospective voters. While the former speaks of cooperation and building a better future for all Akiba residents together, the latter reflects on how far Akiba has come. This is when Shiroe reveals his trump card. The gate becomes functional once more, letting hundreds of adventurers come to Akiba.

The election is subsequently conducted. However, Eins concedes before the results are made public. This move comes after Touri realizes that he now faces legitimate danger from the Senate due to the gate becoming active. He decides to leave Akiba and asks Eins to come with him. Overwhelmed by the prince’s kindness, Eins happily agrees.

Shiroe later reveals to Rayneshia that they have won by a narrow margin. He wants to see off Eins, but Isaac advises against it and goes himself in Shiroe’s stead. Isaac tells Eins that the latter has ultimately won. According to Isaac, Honesty took in adventurers whom no other guild would and gave them purpose. He also hands over Shiroe’s farewell gifts for the other man: the paperwork for zone contract extrication and a card that gives access to Kunie’s gold. Episode 6 might focus on Krusty. Other members of D.D.D might show up as well. Here is the trailer for the next episode.

