‘Long Way Up’ reunites best buds Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, more than a decade after their last adventure in 2007. The documentary television series follows the actor and the TV presenter as they embark upon another epic journey, spanning around 13,000 miles to satiate their enthusiasm for riding motorbikes. To promote environmental sustainability, the two men choose Harley-Davidson LiveWire, the motorcycle manufacturing company’s first electric vehicle, as their mode of transport.

Along the way, the famous motorcyclists are joined by co-creators David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, along with the Directors of Photography Jimmy Simak, Anthony Von Seck, and Claudio Von Planta. Of course, the show garnered attention because of its breathtaking visuals. If you are one of the fans and are wondering about the filming locations of ‘Long Way Up.’ Well, we have got your back.

Long Way Up Filming Locations

In the adrenaline pumping adventure series, Ewan and Charley cover 13,000 miles over 100 days, as they ride from Argentina to California, passing through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, on their electric bike. The duo and their team began their journey in September 2019 from Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina. It reportedly took them more than three months to reach their final destination – Los Angeles, California. To be precise, the places that fall on their route are Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and Los Angeles, California.

During their journey, the crew makes a quick stop at The Perito Moreno glacier in Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina. Not just that, they also take the famous tourist train, The Tren a las Nubes, to witness the stunning locales and landscapes in Salta Province, Argentina. In the show, we also see the duo exercising their ritual of visiting three UNICEF programs, this time in South and Central America. ‘Doctor Sleep’ fame Ewan is, of course, the most famous member in the cast; therefore, he was greeted by fans at regular intervals. Some even managed to quickly get a picture clicked with the star. Here’s a picture that features Ewan and his fans at the Peru/Bolivia Border Crossing!

While filming, the crew faced many hindrances, including the challenge of finding charging stations, especially in places like Patagonia. In an interview, Charley revealed that they also had to seek the help of people in possession of generators in areas that lacked charging points. At one point in the show, Ewan is towed by a pickup truck after his bike runs out of battery power. To make the trip a little easier for the best friends, the production appointed Rivian, an electric SUV startup that set up 150 new charging stations along the route.

