TLC’s 90 Day Franchise has been an engrossing watch for the viewers ever since its premiere in 2014, giving us not only the romantic stories of international couples but also the behind the scenes drama and heartbreak. ‘90 Day Fiance,’ the original series, follows the journey of the couples towards getting married after the international half of it has received their K-1 visa. The 90 day time period provided by the visa allows the couples to make their wedding arrangements and actually go through with it.

Just like in the previous seasons, in season 3 of the series, we were introduced to 6 such international couples, one of whom were Loren & Alexei. Curious to know what’s happened in their relationship ever since their stint on reality television? Let’s find out.

Loren and Alexei: 90 Day Fiance Journey

Loren Goldstone from New York City, met Alexei Brovarnik, from Nazareth Illit, Israel (originally from Ukraine), in 2013 while she was on a Birthright Israel trip, where Alexei was working as a paramedic. The two fell in love hard and fast, forming a connection and a deep relationship which led them to start planning a future together.

Two years later, they appeared on the show and started their wedding planning so that Alexei can stay in America legally and the two can start building their life together. Loren worked as an executive assistant in New York, but to save up money for their future, she quit her job and moved to Parkland, Florida. And when Alexei arrived, they finally began their journey together.

Of course, their relationship was not one without twists. Apart from the arguments that they had which stemmed from Alexei’s cultural shock and period of adjustment, their most shocking and explosive fight occurred on their wedding day. Stressed and worried about the day itself and what everyone else might think, the pair began to bicker about everything, from seating arrangements to not knowing who will show up, which led to tears and a whole lot of drama.

Fortunately, they were able to overcome it all and got married in a beautiful ceremony. In addition to legally getting married in the United States, Alexei and Loren also tied the knot in Israel, surrounded by Alexei’s family and friends and Loren’s parents. Their story and relationship has been one of the few caught by the TLC cameras that has never made the fans question a person’s real intentions.

Are Loren and Alexei Still Together?

Yes, they are! Residing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Loren and Alexei are still together and happily married. After their wedding, Loren even took Alexei’s last name to become Loren Brovarnik. Now, the veterans of the show gives us glimpses of their relationship by appearing on ’90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk’ and ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ While on the former the couple entertains fans with their humorous commentary, on the latter, they give us a peek into their everyday lives, where Loren has even opened up about the difficulty of living with Tourette’s Syndrom.

The most exciting update though, is that on April 14, 2020, Loren gave birth to their first child, a son, who they named Shai. Loren and Alexei posted a photo of the three of them on their respective social media accounts and alongside it, they had written an identical caption giving out all the details of the baby. You can check out Loren’s post below: ‘

But that’s not all, 2020 has been an amazing year for the couple as Alexei’s citizenship process has also finally concluded. Earlier this year, Loren took to her Instagram story to announce that he took his citizenship exam and interview and passed it all. So, as of January 2020, Alexei is a legal US citizen. She even uploaded the following photo with the caption: “What a busy, yet exciting day!! 😁 Our full “90 Day Fiancé” process in its entirety has been completed!! #blessed #wehaveacitizen #allsmiles #teambrovarnik #babybrov #hardworkpaysoff #soproud”

