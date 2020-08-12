Music can have several functions in movies. It can either pump up the adrenaline of a viewer during an action scene, or it can simply evoke an emotional response during a movie’s heartfelt moments. In the case of ‘The Lost Husband,’ soundtracks add more heft to its poignant romantic drama. So if you want to relive all the feel-good moments of the movie through its music, refer to the list below.

12. The World Exploded in Love by Bob Schneider

Written and performed by Bob Schneider, The World Exploded in Love is courtesy of Kirtland Records and is produced by Dwight Baker. You can listen to it online on Spotify and Amazon Music. You can also check it out on Youtube:

11. Wish the Wind Would Blow Me by Bob Schneider

Wish the Wind Would Blow Me is again performed and written by Bob Schneider and is courtesy of Kirtland Records. You can listen to it online on Spotify and Google Play Music. Check out its official music video below:

10. The Effect by Bob Schneider

Bob Schneider’s The Effect is available for streaming on Spotify and Google Play Music. Here’s its official music video posted by Kirtland Records:

9. Girls Night In by Rita Wilson

Girls Night In is the collaborative creation of Nathan Paul Chapman, Stephanie Chapman, and Rita Wilson, out of whom, Rita Wilson has performed the song. To listen to it online, you can visit Google Play Music, Youtube Music, or Amazon Music.

8. Stars Over Your House by Bob Schneider

Again by Bob Schneider, Stars Over Your House is available for online streaming on Google Play Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Youtube Music.

7. Lake Michigan by Bob Schneider

Not to be mistaken as Rogue Wave’s eponymous song, Lake Michigan by Bob Schneider can be streamed on Google Play Music, Spotify, and Amazon.

6. Pleasure is the Absence of Pain by Wrinkle Neck Mules

Written by Mason Brent and performed by American band Wrinkle Neck Mules, Pleasure is the Absence of Pain can be streamed on Google Play Music, Spotify, Youtube Music, and Amazon Music. It’s also available for free on Wrinkle Neck Mules’ official Youtube channel:

5. Lovely Day Bill Withers

Courtesy of Columbia Records, Bill Withers’ Lovely Day is another scintillating soundtrack of the film. You can stream it online on Google Play Music, Youtube Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

4. Big Dipper by Wrinkle Neck Mules

Big Dipper is another track performed by Wrinkle Neck Mules and written by Chase Heard. You can listen to it online on Spotify and Amazon Music.

3. Mal Assis by Pauline Croze

Performed by Pauline Croze and composed by Eleonore Weber/ Edith Fambeuna, Mal Asis is available for online streaming on Google Play, Youtube Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Soundcloud. You can check out its live version below:

2. Heaven’s High by Chase Heard

Again a collaborative effort between Chase Heard and Wrinkle Neck Mules, Heaven’s High can be legally streamed on Google Play Music, Spotify, and Youtube Music.

1. Fishin’ in the Dark by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

The last soundtrack on this list, Fishin’ in the Dark by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, is courtesy of Warner Bros. Records Inc. If you want to listen to it online, you can check it out on Google Play Music, Spotify, Youtube Music, and Amazon Music.

