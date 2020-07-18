Is it love? Or is someone conning you? To answer these questions, WE tv’s bizarre yet super addictive reality series, ‘Love After Lockup’, is back with its third season! In this dating show with a twist, lovebirds fall in love with jailbirds and then, get the chance to see their partners in-person following the inmates’ release from prison. It’s cringeworthy, no doubt, but the wild love stories will keep you vested. And the premiere episode of the current, third season has seriously made us question our faith in humanity. We will explain ‘why’ later. Before that, let’s get an idea of the release and streaming details of the second episode.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 2 releases on July 24, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT & 8 pm CT, on WE tv. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Bad at Being Good’.

How to Stream Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 2 Online?

If you have a subscription to WE tv on your cable package, you can catch the episodes of ‘Love After Lockup’ as and when they drop on tv. Otherwise, episodes, following their tv release can also be watched online on the WE tv official website. If you don’t own cable, you can live-stream the show on FuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial. Other cable-free, live-streaming services include Directv, Philo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Previous seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video in both HD and SD versions.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

The couples featured in season 3 are Jessica and Maurice, Shawn and Destinie, John and Kristianna, Scott and Lindsey, Tyrice and Chanda, Shavel and Quaylon, and Heather and Dylan. In the premiere episode, Shawn’s co-worker Hector is not convinced if the hot woman in the photos is actually Destinie. But Shawn is convinced that she is who she claims to be and will mend her ways while growing into a good wife and tending to his six stepkids. Yes, he has never met her in person but he has already sent her thousands of dollars. Is this another catfishing scenario? We will have to wait to find out.

Meanwhile, John Miller reveals before his daughter Sapphire that he is dating a convict named Kristianna Roth and intends to marry her after her release. Sapphire checks out her potential stepmom on the internet and find out about the 30+ felonies and burglaries orchestrated by the incarcerated woman. But John is convinced that Kristianna will change. Previously, we had also seen John building his pickup truck wedding chapel and a honeymoon suite with his brother Kordell.

On the other hand, Scott is a 51-year-old businessman and Lindsey is a 27-year-old single mother and former cheerleader, who is currently in Dublin’s Federal Correctional Institution on charges of possession of drugs and a firearm. In the premiere episode, we learn that Scott has never met Lindsey but has sent her $15-20,000 over the past two years. But he has told no one in his family about the relationship. Plot twist? Lindsey has already revealed that she has previously dated older men since they were rich. Meanwhile, Jessica’s family is not at all happy about their daughter marrying a gang member while Shavel’s family believes Quaylon is guilty until proven innocent.

