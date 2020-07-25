In the third season of ‘Love After Lockup,’ we meet a fresh batch of star-crossed couples who try to make their relationship work out outside of the four walls of the prison. In the latest episode, the Las Vegas couple Jessica and Maurice finally come face-to-face for the first time despite being in a relationship for four-and-a-half years. However, Jessica doesn’t seem too happy with Maurice’s behavior. Meanwhile, Shawn confesses to Kelly that he can’t wait to meet and settle down with the love of his life, Destinie. Head to the recap section for more. In case you’re looking for details of ‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 3, we have got you covered.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 3 releases on July 31, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on WE TV. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Date With Destinie.’

How to Stream Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 3 Online?

If you have a subscription to WE TV on your cable package, you can catch the episodes of ‘Love After Lockup’ as and when they drop on TV. Otherwise, episodes, following their television release can also be watched online on the WE TV official website. If you don’t own cable, you can live-stream the show on Fubo TV, which offers a 7-day free trial. Other cable-free, live-streaming services include Directv, Philo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Previous seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video in both HD and SD versions.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

In the episode, Jessica is overjoyed upon meeting Maurice but she is still unsure whether he is genuinely in love with her or is just duping her for money. “You have to be married to get conjugal visit rights. So, maybe Maurice has been using me for these last four-and-a-half years for sex,” she says in a confessional. This reminds us of the time her father warned her against tying the knot with a felon who has no moral conscience. Well, even if everything goes down the drain now, Jessica doesn’t have the support of her sister and father since she slammed them both for being honest with her about their opinions regarding her man.

Shawn already has six kids with his former partner, Kelly. The father of six takes his kids to buy second-hand clothes, while he has been throwing away thousands of dollars on his girlfriend, Destinie, whom he hasn’t even met. Despite multiple warnings from Kelly and a friend named Edgar, Shawn’s quite sure that Destinie is not just another catfish. Well, we hope he doesn’t receive the shock of his life when they meet after her release from prison. As far as Scott and Lindsey are concerned, Scott’s weirdly swollen lips remain the center of attraction in the episode, as many speculate that he might have gotten a lip corrective surgery. Well, the only person who can put the rumors to rest is Scott himself.

