This week, in ‘Love After Lockup’ episode 3, we witnessed the couples facing some fresh challenges. While Scott finally gears up to meet the woman of his dreams who is still in prison, Jessica seems unperturbed by the fact that Maurice might be conning her. It is strange how love can actually turn someone so blind! If you wish to know about whatever happened in this Friday’s episode, you can head to the recap section. In case you are looking for details of ‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 4, we have got you covered.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 4 releases on August 7, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on WE TV.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Liar Liar.’ WE TV has released its official synopsis, which gives us more insights into the episode: “Kristianna makes a life-changing decision; Scott searches for Lindsey; Tyrice faces off against his disapproving family; a parole condition devastates Maurice; Quaylon reunites with Shavel and his mother; Destinie catches Shawn in a shocking lie.”

How to Stream Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

If you have a subscription to WE TV on your cable package, you can catch the episodes of ‘Love After Lockup’ as and when they drop on TV. Otherwise, episodes, following their television release can also be watched online on the WE TV official website. If you don’t own cable, you can live-stream the show on Fubo TV, which offers a 7-day free trial. Other cable-free, live-streaming services include Directv, Philo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Previous seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video in both HD and SD versions.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 3 is titled ‘Date With Destinie.’ As it’s evident, for the most part of the episode, the focus is on Destinie. 45-year-old Scott from Las Vegas, Nevada gets ready to pick up the love of his life, Destinie from jail. The father started communicating with the felon on the internet. However, when he wanted to meet her in person, she denied, citing that she had gained weight and did not wish him to see her like that. Before securing her release, Scott additionally had to pay $5,000 for her $50,000 parole since she was considered a flight risk.

Currently, Scott says that he’s skeptical if he would like her if she does not look like her picture. But he is still excited to finally meet Destinie and tell her that he loves her in person. Scott even makes her tacos in his hotel room using a hot plate and buys shoes, clothes, and makeup while picking her up. On the other hand, Jessica and Maurice’s relationship is getting further complicated. Fans had already been predicting that Maurice was conning Jess. And these theories are solidified in the third episode when we learn that Maurice got his approval for the conjugal visits rights only to have sex with her.

Read More: Is Love After Lockup Scripted?