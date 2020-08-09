The third iteration of ‘Love After Lockup’ has been following some of the weirdest love stories ever. This week itself, the fourth episode witnessed some strange incidents. While one of the stars is shocked by her partner’s age reveal, another feels she is being strangulated as her other half is moving too fast in the relationship. If you wish to know about whatever happened in this Friday’s episode, you can head to the recap section. In case you are looking for details of ‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 5, we have got you covered.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 5 releases on August 14, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on WE TV.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Roses on the Bed.’ WE TV has released its official synopsis, which gives us more insights into the episode: “Quaylon is caught in the middle between his mom and Shavel; Tyrice dresses to the nines for Chanda’s release; Jessica struggles to find her place in Maurice’s life in Compton; Scott demands answers; Destinie reveals she has secrets of her own.”

How to Stream Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

If you have a subscription to WE TV on your cable package, you can catch the episodes of ‘Love After Lockup’ as and when they drop on TV. Otherwise, episodes, following their television release can also be watched online on the WE TV official website. If you don’t own cable, you can live-stream the show on Fubo TV, which offers a 7-day free trial. Other cable-free, live-streaming services include Directv, Philo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Previous seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video in both HD and SD versions.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 4 is titled ‘Liar Liar.’ First up we have the Destinie and Shawn. The former is left shocked when she learns that Shawn is not 36 as he had earlier claimed. When Shawn first introduced himself, he said that he was 36 years old with two kids. But now it’s revealed that he has six children with a woman he never married. Since Destinie is only 28, her sister believes that Shawn carries the vibes of a pervert and a serial killer. Her mother wants answers as to why he wants a girl who is almost half his age! When confronted, Shawn claims that he had never lied about his age and Destinie had just assumed things on her own.

Meanwhile, Kristianna is released and she finds John waiting for her. But she is taken aback when she discovers that John is all geared up for marriage. He even pops the question right outside the prison gates and has built a make-shift aisle for the nuptials. Considering they have been together only for three months, Kristianna thinks that John is moving too fast. On the other hand, Maurice, a former gang member is also out of jail and reunites with Maurice. But since they are from starkly different backgrounds, it is still to be seen if Jessica’s family will accept Maurice as her partner.

Read More: Is Love After Lockup Scripted?