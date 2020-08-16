What is love without a bit of drama? And of course, the drama intensifies when romance takes birth surpassing prison walls. Now, this is exactly what happens in this week’s episode of ‘Love After Lockup’. If you wish to know about whatever happened in this Friday’s episode, you can head to the recap section. In case you are looking for details of ‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 6, we have got you covered.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 6 releases on August 21, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on WE TV.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘A Gamble in the Desert.’ WE TV has released its official synopsis, which gives us more insights into the episode: “Shawn meets Destinie’s wild side in Sin City; Quaylon faces a grilling from Shavel’s mother; a desperate Maurice makes a risky move; John’s news shocks his mother-in-law; a surprising phone call spoils Tyrice’s plans for Chanda’s release.”

How to Stream Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 6 Online?

If you have a subscription to WE TV on your cable package, you can catch the episodes of ‘Love After Lockup’ as and when they drop on TV. Otherwise, episodes, following their television release can also be watched online on the WE TV official website. If you don’t own cable, you can live-stream the show on Fubo TV, which offers a 7-day free trial. Other cable-free, live-streaming services include Directv, Philo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Previous seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video in both HD and SD versions.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 5 is titled ‘Roses on the Bed.’ First up, let’s get an update on Jessica and Maurice, who seem to have made a great start, following their union after Maurice’s release from prison. This week, the couple heads off to meet Maurice’s daughter Makayla. However, when they reach the destination, Maurice walks off, leaving Jess alone in the car. This turn of events is definitely not taken well by the reality star. She is surprised that Maurice did not even introduce her to his family. And this is not the first time that Jess has been doubtful of Maurice’s intentions. Her fam had expressed concerns that the ex-felon is using her only for sex.

On the other hand, Scott and Lindsey’s relationship is in turmoil. When Scott hears about Lindsey’s release, he reaches the airport to pick her up, after hiring a limousine, buying an expensive steak dinner, and a cake. However, Lindsey never makes an appearance. He tries to find out if she booked the flight but there is no news on that. He then calls up Lindsey’s daughter and tells her that she won’t be seeing her mum anytime soon. Lindsey, on the other hand, is heard saying: “I had this perfect picture of how it was going to be when I got out. But I missed the mark.”

