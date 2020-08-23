This week, in ‘Love After Lockup’ Shawn gets a glimpse of Destinie’s wild side while they go on a vacation to Las Vegas. On the other hand, Shavel and Quaylon get ahead with their relationship, and later, Quaylon sits for a grilling session with Shavel’s mother. Tyrice’s plans for Chanda’s release get derailed and John receives a startling bit of news from his mother-in-law. If you wish to know about whatever happened in this Friday’s episode, you can head to the recap section. In case you are looking for details of ‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 7, we have got you covered.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 7 releases on August 28, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on WE TV. The show drops new episodes every Thursday at the same time slot.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Denied & Declined.’ WE TV has released its official synopsis, which gives us more insights into the episode: “Destinie gets more than she bargained for at the furniture store; Heather prepares a sexy surprise for fiancé Dylan’s release; Shavel’s extravagant gift for Quaylon enrages her family; Kristianna battles her demons during an emotional reunion.”

How to Stream Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

If you have a subscription to WE TV on your cable package, you can catch the episodes of ‘Love After Lockup’ as and when they drop on TV. Otherwise, episodes, following their television release can also be watched online on the WE TV official website. If you don’t own cable, you can live-stream the show on Fubo TV, which offers a 7-day free trial. Other cable-free, live-streaming services include Directv, Philo TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Previous seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video in both HD and SD versions.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 episode 6 is titled ‘A Gamble in the Desert.’ Destinie and Shawn have had a good start to their post-prison romance. The couple travels to Las Vegas to spend some alone time with each other. While they are staying here, Shawn invites his friend Hector and his wife for dinner. As they get drunk during dinner, Destinie starts talking. In a confessional, Destinie says that she loves Shawn but wants to experience more in life. She adds: “I am trisexual.”

On the other hand, Kristianna Roth has tied the knot with John Miller soon after being released from prison. Meanwhile, Quaylon and Shavel share some intimate moments and try to get ahead on their love journey. She introduces her daughter to him as well and then Shavel’s mum sits down with them to have a discussion. She asks Quaylon: “What are your plans for my daughter and my granddaughter?” Quaylon replies: “I just want to take my time. I want to ease into it. I want to be strategic in everything I do.” When asked about marriage, he tells that he needs time to figure things out.

