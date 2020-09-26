‘Love at Look Lodge’ is a beautiful offering from Hallmark, which sits well with the other films on the network. It pulls at one’s heartstrings as love springs in an unlikely circumstance. A wedding becomes an even more joyous occasion for the bride’s brother, who discovers new love, and nothing can be sweeter than that. But, many are wondering whether ‘Love at Look Lodge’ is a true story. After all, Hallmark movies are quite fantastical, and the sudden blossoming of love is atypical of how relationships naturally progress. Don’t worry; we are here to settle all doubts.

What is Love at Look Lodge About?

‘Love at Look Lodge’ follows Noah, a workaholic who heads to the titular lodge for the weeklong vacation due to his sister’s marriage. But, Noah and his sister have grown apart with time, and the two find it hard to reconnect. Lily, the activities coordinator at the hotel, helps the man open up about his feelings to his sister. While Noah and his sibling find their ways back to each other, he also starts welcoming her brother-in-law into the family. The reunion is only sweetened by the fact that Noah and Lily begin developing feelings for each other as well. With the magic of the remote setting, the two try to find their own happiness.

Is Love at Look Lodge Based on a True Story?

While the tale is indeed enchanting, many are wondering whether such magic exists in real life. Firstly, ‘Love at Look Lodge’ is not based on a true story. The events are fictional. If we come to the plausibility of the relationship, Hallmark has portrayed a tender love story, but one that might not last.

Lily spends her time as a coordinator at the remote lodge, while Noah is a workaholic. The two seem to move in different directions, which are likely to eventually result in complications. The wedding and the vacationing mood adds the right bit of romance in the air, for the two to fall in love. But, it just might be something as normal as a holiday romance for Noah and Lily. Such love stories usually play out at the place of visit and rarely turn into anything concrete. While Noah and Lily both believe they’ve found what they’re looking for, the two might change their minds once the enchantment lifts and reality sets in.

Studies show that most holiday romances end there itself, while some survive the trip back. Yet, some outliers and couples can make their love stories work. So far, the assessment has been grounded in reality, but love often defies logic and expectations. Noah and Lily might spend a lifetime together – happy in each others’ company. Hallmark movies set out to inspire hope, and ‘Love at Look Lodge’ succeeds wonderfully in this regard. The love story might be unlikely, but love is not predictable. Despite being a fictional account, we should hold out our hearts, knowing that perhaps such a tale is possible in reality as well.

Read More: True Story Behind Into the Wild