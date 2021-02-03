‘Love Daily’ is a British anthology series that revolves around 14 different couples and their respective romantic lives. Every episode delivers two short stories that are articulate depictions of how love exists in life. Similar to Amazon Prime’s ‘Modern Love,’ this show, too, has touched hearts. The tumultuous progression of the couples’ love lives and the issues they deal with never fail to hit home.

The show has an inclusive and diverse cast, which widens the scope for portraying a variety of stories with fresh perspectives. Hence, it never gets over-the-top or monotonous and instead, has been lauded by the audiences who most probably binge-watched the show in one sitting. Yes, it is that addictive, and on top of that, its short runtime also caters to people who do not like spending hours watching TV. With the first season successfully wrapped up, fans are curious about its return. Here’s everything we know about ‘Love Daily’ season 2.

Love Daily Season 2 Release Date

‘Love Daily’ season 1 was released on February 1, 2021, on Netflix. It consists of 7 episodes with a runtime of approximately 20 minutes each. Before its release on Netflix, it premiered on go90 on February 7, 2018.

However, with regards to the second season, there is no word yet on whether it has been renewed. The original network, go90, went defunct, following which the broadcasting rights of ‘Love Daily’ shifted to Netflix. If the first season is well-received, then Netflix might renew the show for another season. So far, the creators of ‘Love Daily’ have not made any announcement for the same, but considering its dynamic premise and inexhaustible source material, there are high chances of its return. If that happens, we expect ‘Love Daily’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

Love Daily Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘Love Daily’ season 1 includes familiar faces that once used to be prominent child actors from Disney and Nickelodeon shows, such as ‘Lab Rats’ star Kelli Berglund, ‘Liv and Maddie’s’ Joey Bragg, ‘Austin & Ally’s’ Laura Marano, Kira Kosarin, and ‘Alexa & Katie’s’ Jack Griffo, among many others. Other cast members are famous YouTube personalities like Meredith Foster, Alexis G. Zall, and Jay Versace. One episode also features Matt Shively, whose other works include ‘The Real O’Neals’ and ‘American Housewives,’ along with Jillian Rose Reed from ‘Awkward.’

Since it is an anthology, a few of these actors might slip into fresh characters for the upcoming season. New members might also be introduced in the cast, which will hopefully be disclosed upon its renewal.

Love Daily Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Love Daily’ puts together stories that appeal to people of all ages and mindsets. It has dramatic undertones that realistically capture the essence of being in and guided by love. The show introduces common stories laced into a very genuine sense of emotional vulnerability that is endearing to watch.

Two people named Erica and Raj are kicked out of their respective dorms, after which they meet in the common area; a Russian Olympic athlete seeks help from an American teenage boy to buy tampons; Paul is left heartbroken after his girlfriend breaks up with him on the last day of high school; and Sophie is forced to spend time with Jack, a boy she has had a turbulent history with. The second season is expected to comprise similar stories, with occasional elements of surprise and relatable emotions that speak to the dormant heart lying within.

