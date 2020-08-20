Love is in the air! The American version of the hit UK reality series, ‘Love Island’ is making a comeback with its second outing. And this time, we will meet a new bunch of singles, ready to mingle, in a spectacular locale! However, there are a few twists in the format. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the upcoming season will take place in a hotel in Las Vegas rather than the islands of Fiji. Well, are you excited for the show to finally hit tv screens? If yes, here’s our detailed take on how and where to watch the first episode of ‘Love Island’ season 2!

Love Island Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 1 will premiere on August 24, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. The first episode will span a runtime of two hours.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

This season, in ‘Love Island’, we have 11 new islanders, ranging from personal trainers to students, sales managers, and go-go dancers. The first episode will introduce us to this fresh batch of eligible singles as they compete for each other’s hearts and their place on the island. First up, we have Kaitlynn Anderson from Lapeer, Michigan, with a career in promotions. We then meet Mackenzie Dipman (a student from Scottsdale, Arizona), Tre Forte (a personal trainer from Boca Raton, Florida), James McCool (also a personal trainer from Winchester, Virginia), Johnny Middlebrooks (another student from Chesapeake, Virginia), and Justine Ndiba (a go-go dancer from Rockaway, New Jersey)

Rounding up the batch of islanders is Carrington Rodriguez (a sales manager from Salt Lake City, Utah), Connor Trott (an auditor from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Moira Tumas (a model from Brielle, New Jersey), Cely Vazquez (a legal secretary from Sacramento, California), and Jeremiah White (a store sales associate from De Kalb, Mississippi). Episode 1 also marks the return of Arielle Vandenberg as the host, accompanied by narrator Matthew Hoffman.

Season 2 will be set, in all its entirety at The Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas. The socially-distanced season will follow the participants as they stick to significant safety protocols while participating in Hideaway dates and recouplings. As reported by CBS in its press release: “All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined ‘bubbles’ where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation.”

