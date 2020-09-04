Fans might already know that James McCool, Jeremiah White, and Kaitlynn Anderson have left ‘Love Island’. And this Thursday, we had another islander packing her bags. Yes, this time, someone dumps his female partner. We will come to the details later. Now, with the first nine episodes already having turned up the heat by several degrees, here is how to watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 2 episode 10 online.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 10 will premiere on September 4, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday will feature a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

“While on a date with Lauren, Connor admits to feeling smothered by Mackenzie, but the 23-year-old auditor acts way differently once he’s back in the Villa. Then, Tre tries to recover from his recent conflict with Justine by grafting a new girl” — this is the official synopsis for the ninth episode as outlined by CBS.

Episode 9 showcases another round of recoupling where Carrington Rodriguez, Connor Trott, and Johnny Middlebrooks stick to their original partners in spite of showing interest over newbie Lauren Coogan. The turn of events is a bit surprising for Carrington and Kierstan as their relationship is on shaky grounds.

We do know that the two had started getting closer after he began opening up to her about his childhood issues. He additionally stated how friends moving away makes him frustrated. But after the arrival of British beauty Lauren, Carrington’s attention gets divided. He even ends up locking a kiss with her in the car wash. And when Kierstan learns about it, she is devastated.

On the other hand, Tre Forte is still confused, following Justine Ndiba’s admission that she is skeptical about them moving too fast. She had even asked him to check out other girls if he wished since she did not want to hold him back. And as expected, on Thursday, during the recoupling, Tre picks Lauren over Justine. But then, Caleb Corprew chooses Justine despite having developed a strong connection with Rachel. As a result, Rachel Lundell is dumped in this week’s episode!

