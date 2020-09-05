When ‘Love Island’ returned with its 10th episode this Friday, we were happy that at least, no one gets dumped this time. But loyalties are getting tested among the couples. We will come to the details later. Now, with the first 10 episodes already having turned up the heat by several degrees, here is how to watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 2 episode 11 online.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 11 will premiere on September 5, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday will feature a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 11 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 10 Recap

“While on a romantic horseback-riding date, Kierstan and Carrington gallop towards a new level of intimacy, but it might not be enough to stop his wandering eye. Meanwhile, Johnny and Cely continue to strive for power-couple status, while Moira doubts where she really stands with Calvin” — this is the official synopsis for the 10th episode as outlined by CBS.

Episode 10 showcases Johnny and Cely, with the latter revealing that she generally does not date guys like him. She also tells that she is happy how well they are getting along. In fact, the couple is seen having a great time whenever they are with each other. When British beauty Lauren entered the villa, Johnny’s attention seemed to have hovered a bit around the new girl. But after talking to her, he realized that Cely is the one for him.

On the other hand, Connor and Mackenzie get into another fight although the reason is not revealed in Friday’s episode. Carrington Rodgriguez and his partner Kierstan are sent on a date. Kierstan is completely into Carrington but the same does not seem to apply to he partner. He seems not very much interested and makes a lame attempt to start a conversation by asking about her life back home. Kierstan tells about her days as a bottle girl but Carrington appears bored. He goes on to state that their relationship is still young and they should not take any fast decisions.

Finally, while Tre has his eyes on Kierstan, his partner Lauren is interested in Carrington. Lauren is heard telling Cely that Carrington’s body language changes when he is around her. Apparently, she has also noticed him stealing glances at her. Cely urges Lauren to try building a connection with Carrington once he returns from his date with Kierstan. Lauren agrees and says that if Carrington approaches her, she will consider it once.

