When ‘Love Island’ returned with its 12th episode this Sunday, we received a double dose of surprises. Fans got the much-awaited opening of the love shack. Again, the results of the votes for the ‘most compatible couple’ were delivered as well. We will come to the details later. Now, with the first 12 episodes already having turned up the heat by several degrees, here is how to watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 2 episode 13 online.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 13 will premiere on September 7, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday will feature a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 13 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 12 Recap

“Mackenzie and Connor spend a night in the Hideaway, which leaves a bad taste in the mouths of Calvin and Moira. Plus, Carrington continues to send Kierstan mixed signals and a surprise recoupling sends the Islanders reeling” — this is the official synopsis for the 12th episode as outlined by CBS.

Sunday’s episode brings forth the much-anticipated opening of the love shack. The couples need to finalize who among the islanders would get to spend time in the shack. Finally, Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott are picked to share some alone time for the night. While Mackenzie is elated, Connor seems disinterested. Of course, this is expected since things have not been great between the couple for the past couple of days.

In the shack, Mackenzie tries her best to impress Connor, who, however, appears bored. The next morning when Mackenzie sees the bidet in the toilet of the shack’s washroom, she is happy. She asks Connor to use it. After the pair heads out, Mackenzie is seen gushing over Connor while the latter only praises the bidet!

Episode 12 also presents the results of America’s votes for the “most compatible couple”. In a surprising turn of events, Moira Tumas and Calvin Cobb’s names are announced as the winners — followed by Justine Ndiba and Caleb and Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks. Host Arielle Vandenberg tells that these three couples are currently safe from elimination. The others are at an increased risk of getting dumped in the upcoming episodes.

Read More: Lauren Coogan From Love Island: Everything We Know