When ‘Love Island’ returned with its 13th episode this Monday, we received a pleasant surprise. Someone, who should have long left the villa, is finally ousted, along with his female partner. However, this new development also causes a shift in the existing dynamics among the couples. Now, with the first 13 episodes already having turned up the heat by several degrees, here is how to watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 2 episode 14 online.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 14 will premiere on September 8, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday will feature a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘Love Island’ will see 10 new islanders landing in the game. The fresh contestants comprise five new guys and five girls. The original couples will have to split up and meet the new arrivals. Everything will unfold inside the Casa Amore, a separate villa where the new islanders will stay.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 14 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 13 Recap

“The future of two couples is put in the hands of the other Islanders who are forced to decide who gets a second chance at love and who is sent home. Then, the remaining couples indulge in a delicious marriage-themed challenge, which sparks some bubbly conversations about saying ‘I do’ or ‘I don’t'” — this is the official synopsis for the 13th episode as outlined by CBS.

In Monday’s episode, Tre Forte is finally voted off the show! During the earlier recoupling ceremony, Tre had picked Lauren over Justine, hoping to get Justine eliminated. However, Caleb chose Justine as his partner. Since Tre and Lauren had no real chemistry between them, they were not among the most compatible couples, as voted by audiences. In episode 13, the couples in the safe zone are given a chance to pick a pair they believe should go home. The boys are asked to pick between Kierstan and Laure, while the girls need to pick between Tre and Carrington. The women vote for Tre while the men decide Lauren should pack her bags. With Lauren gone, Carrington goes back to Kierstan and says that he still sees a “glimmer of hope” for them to give the relationship a second chance.

