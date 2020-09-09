Episode 14 of ‘Love Island’ brings in a dramatic twist. The islanders reach Casa Amore, a separate villa, which is home to a fresh batch of 10 contestants — five men and five women. The OG islanders are dropped off in the mansion and almost instantly, the dynamics change. After splitting up and meeting the new singles, loyalties are bound to shift. So, do you wish to know what unfolds in Tuesday’s episode? Head to our recap section for the details. But before that, here is a brief rundown of the next episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 15 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 15 will premiere on September 10, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday will feature a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 15 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 14 Recap

“The Islanders bend and stretch during a lovely poolside yoga class that also offers up a well-needed dose of inner peace, which is about to be tested when the boys and girls are separated for a few days. Good thing a new batch of vixens and foxes are there to namaste with them” — this is the official synopsis for the 14th episode as outlined by CBS.

Tuesday’s episode sees the islanders entering Casa Amor. The participants meet the 10 new arrivals in the villa and things get heated up pretty fast. Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks face a major roadblock when one of the attractive newbies named Mercades sets her eyes on Johnny. Even he is immediately drawn to her good looks and fun personality. Johnny tells the other guys that Mercades has managed to capture his attention. Moreover, when Johnny is given a dare to choose one of the new ladies to lick whipped cream off his body, he picks Mercades!

Meanwhile, Mackenzie, during a game of truth and dare, ends up kissing new islander Aaron. She explains by saying that Connor had previously said he wanted to have some fun in the villa. So, she decided to follow suit! Another newbie Jalen has his eyes set on Moira Tumas, which leaves her extremely flattered. As they sit down for a talk, Moira claims that although she is paired up with Caleb, she is ready to explore other options!

