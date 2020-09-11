Episode 16 of ‘Love Island’ sees the couples in Casa Amor navigating increasingly changed dynamics. Preferences alter and both the guys and girls are distracted by the new arrivals in the separate villa. And why won’t the attention linger? After all, everyone is attractive and has their own, strong personas. So, do you wish to know what unfolds in Thursday’s episode? Head to our recap section for the details. But before that, here is a brief rundown of the next episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 17 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 17 will premiere on September 11, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday will feature a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 17 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 16 Recap

“Thanks to Jalen’s hard body and soft lips, Mackenzie has a difficult time remembering Connor; though, the 23-year-old auditor might not be experiencing the same kind of memory loss at Casa Amor. Plus, Johnny decides between Mercades and Cely, who’s still in the dark about her straying bae.” — this is the official synopsis for the 16th episode as outlined by CBS.

Thursday’s episode sees Mercades Schell, continuing to charm everyone with her attractive persona. She had made her first appearance in Casa Amor and was instantly hooked onto Johnny Middlebrooks. And Johnny had reciprocated, despite being coupled up with Cely Vazquez. This week, we see Johnny eventually realizing that Mercades cannot replace Cely. He also admits that he can only bond with Cely. He decides to tell her everything that went down between Mercades and him. But before he takes this step, it is likely that Cely might learn all the secrets after Carrington Rodriguez starts dating Mercades.

On the other hand, Kierstan Saulter, who has decided to stay friends with Carrington Rodriguez, is currently single again. She has her options open. With five new guys in Casa Amor, Kierstan is ready to mingle. But since she takes some time to get over Carrington, the other girls land partners by the time she begins her search. Eventually, she finds a connection with Aaron Owen. However, this turn of events angers Moira Tumas. She even asks Kierstan to stay away from Aaron.

Read More: Lauren Coogan From Love Island: Everything We Know