Friday’s episode of ‘Love Island’ has the much-antipicated recoupling at the Casa Amor. With the teasers that had been making rounds before the episode dropped on CBS, fans were waiting impatiently for the final results. Who decides to stay together and who decides to get paired up with someone else? Now, do you wish to know what unfolds in the 17th episode? Head to our recap section for the details. But before that, here is a brief rundown of the next episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 18 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 18 will premiere on September 12, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday will feature a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 18 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 17 Recap

“Carrington goes on a hot date with Mercades, which shakes Laurel’s confidence, while Johnny insists he only has eyes for Cely. (Funny how he came to that realization AFTER sucking face with someone else.) Then, back at the Villa, Moira and Mackenzie continue to go gaga over the new boys, but are they sensing lust or love?” — this is the official synopsis for the 17th episode as outlined by CBS.

Friday’s episode’s main highlight is, of course, Mercades Schell, the new islander who made her first appearance at Casa Amor. She manages to attract quite a bit of glances from the guys — thanks to her charming persona and attractive looks. Mercades originally connects to Johnny Middlebrooks, although he is paired with Cely.

However, Johnny eventually realizes that Cely is the one for him and drifts away from Mercades. He even considers coming clear about his trysts with Mercades before Cely. But there is still a chance of Cely uncovering the details even before Johnny’s confession. Now that Mercades is pursuing Carrington Rodriguez, there is an option of her making to the mail villa and spilling the beans before Cely.

On the other hand, episode 17 also has the much-awaited recoupling at Casa Amor. And fans were all excited to see who among their favorite couples would stay together or decide to recouple. But the episodes ends on a surprising cliffhanger. For the results, we need to wait for Sunday’s episode!

