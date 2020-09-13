Saturday’s episode gave us a recap of whatever unfolded in the week gone by. Now, the next episode will feature the results of the much-awaited recoupling at Casa Amor, which had ended on a cliffhanger in Friday’s episode. As you can expect, fans are already speculating about who will leave and who among their favorite couples will get to stay back in ‘Love Island’. If you want some more insights, here is our detailed preview of the 19th episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 19 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 18 will premiere on September 13, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday will feature a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 19 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 19 Spoilers

Episode 19 will feature the much-anticipated recoupling within the Casa Amor. And among the featured ladies, fans are sure that Mercades Schell will get to stay back. She had first been introduced in Casa Amor and across the episodes, we have realized that she knows how to play her game. Mercades had previously tried to woo Johnny Middlebrooks and he responded as well. But things did not work out when Johnny decided to stay faithful to his partner Cely Vazquez.

Instantly, Mercades shifted her attention to Carrington, who admired her persona as well. However, Carrington was also getting along with Laurel Goldman. But when he was asked to choose a girl to go on a date with, he picked Mercades, who tried convincing him that they are meant to be together. Now, in the recoupling, it will be interesting to see if Mercades gets dumped or is allowed to stay. Seeing her antics, we guess, she is not going home anytime soon!

On the other hand, Mackenzie Dipman, who is with Connor Trott, had been quite insecure about her relationship. At Casa Amor, she picked a new guy but Connor stayed loyal. She decided to try her luck with Jalen Noble. But then, she again got a bit confused when Jalen said that he did not wish to rush things. So, now, it’s a matter of speculation as to who Mackenzie will choose in the recoupling. Will she go back to Connor or recouple with Jalen? Only Sunday’s episode will tell.

Read More: Lauren Coogan From Love Island: Everything We Know