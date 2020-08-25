‘Love Island USA’, the American spin-off of the blockbuster British reality show finally returned with its second season this Monday! However, due to the coronavirus, our fresh bunch of islanders do not get to stay in the Fiji dreamland. Instead, they are all lodged in a certain Las Vegas hotel. With episode 1 already having turned up the heat by several degrees, here’s how to watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 2 episode 2 online.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 2 will premiere on August 25, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day at the above time slot. Each Saturday will feature a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The second season of ‘Love Island USA’ kicks off with some heat and and a dramatic coupling ceremony. The events take place on the roof of a Las Vegas casino, rather than the islands of Fiji — thanks to the COVID-19 restrictions. Narrator Matthew Hoffman addresses everyone, saying: “Look, rooftops are islands now. What are you, a geography major?” The first batch of contestants make an entry — five women and five men. Jeremiah White is introduced and the girls are asked of anyone is interested in pairing up with him. Justine Ndiba steps up but Jeremiah chooses Cely Vazquez instead. Tre Forte also picks Cely and Jeremiah is sent to the bench for the rest of the coupling ceremony. Justine and Jeremiah end up getting paired together as they are left with no other choice.

However, things do not click well with Justine and Jeremiah. Their conversation lacks chemistry and Justine wonders out loud if they are allowed to carry the wine glasses home. Yes, the entire interaction seems like ‘friend-zoning’. On the other hand, James McCool and Moira Tumas appear to have developed an instant connection. They even end up kissing! Seeing the events unfold before her, Justin says in a confessional: “I’m looking for what Moira and James had, they clicked right away. Love Island is betraying me… It’s day one, I shouldn’t be frustrated… but I can’t handle it. How is there not a connection? There’s like six guys here.” She then sits with Jeremiah and says that they should give their relationship a try, at least.

Carrington Rodriguez pairs up with Kaitlynn Anderson and Mackenzie Dipman clicks off immediately with Connor Trott. Johnny Middlebrooks, a sixth guy, makes a surprise entry later. And the twist? He picks Cely who easily prefers him over Tre. Tre now faces the risk of elimination. Will he pack his bags in the next episode? Tune in on Tuesday night to find out!

