Sunday’s episode brings some major breakthroughs in the dynamics of the couples featured in ‘Love Island’. It has the much-awaited recouplings in Casa Amor and as you can expect, the results are disastrous. We have not one, not two, but six eliminations! So, who are the unlucky islanders? Find out in our recap section. If you want some insights into the next part, here is our detailed preview of the 20th episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 20 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 20 will premiere on September 14, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday features a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 20 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 19 Recap

“For some Islanders, distance makes the heart grow fonder. For others, it updates their current relationship status to “single.” For Cely, she can’t wait to reunite with Johnny; unfortunately, when she finds out her bae wasn’t exactly chaste at Casa Amor, the only thing she really wants is space” — this is the official synopsis of episode 19, as outlined by CBS.

First things first, let us come to the eliminations. The islanders who are dumped in Sunday’s recoupling for being unable to pair up are De’Andre Heath, Pat Albasha, Mike Jenkerson, Mercades Schell, Faith Tyrell, and GiNiele Reitzell. During the recoupling, Cely and Johnny couple up once again,. Following this, Johnny confesses about his trysts with Mercades before Cely. Cely is devastated and tells Johnny that she wants some space to process everything. She eventually forgives Johnny and decides to let go of the past.

Meanwhile, Moira Tumas decides to recouple with Aaron Owen. However, when she sees that Calvin Cobb has found a new partner, Sher Suarez, she is shocked. It appears she had been wanting Calvin to return single to the villa. On the other hand, Mackenzie chooses to couple up with Jalen. This leaves Connor upset since he had remained loyal to Mackenzie during his entire stay at Casa Amor. Jalen, however, has his eyes set on Kierstan Saulter, who decides to pick her partner Carrington during the recoupling. But Carrington chooses another new girl and Kierstan ends up with Jalen. This leaves Mackenzie completely heartbroken.

