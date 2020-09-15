The islanders in ‘Love Island’ have had a fairly great time at Casa Amor. Episode 20, that aired this Monday, sees the couples finally bidding their farewells and returning to the main villa. But following the intense drama at Casa, the dynamics between the pairs have changed. Find out the details in our recap section. If you want some insights into the next part, here is our detailed preview of the 21st episode.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 21 Release Date:

‘Love Island’ season 2 episode 21 will premiere on September 15, 2020, on CBS, at 9 pm ET/ PT & 8 pm CT. Following the two-hour season premiere, new hourly episodes drop every day (leaving Wednesdays) at the above time slot. Each Saturday features a two-hour recap or the preceding week’s episodes, featuring exclusive interviews and never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes footage.

How to Stream Love Island Season 2 Episode 21 Online?

US viewers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ at 9 pm ET on CBS from Sunday to Friday (minus Wednesdays and the Saturday recaps). Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the CBS official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on CBS All Access. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Island Season 2 Episode 20 Recap

“Justine and Caleb enjoy a romantic poolside date where they dig into their feelings for each other and discuss how they’d make a long-distance relationship work. Back at the Villa, Mackenzie can’t understand why Jalen is being distant and it’s taking a toll on her self-esteem – and her sanity” — this is the official synopsis of episode 20, as outlined by CBS.

Season 2 Episode 20 sees the couples preparing to say their official goodbyes to Casa Amor. But the events that transpired in the mansion during their stay continue to take a toll on the islanders — as they enter the main villa. Moira Tumas is still skeptical of her decision to have paired up with Aaron Owen. Calvin Cobb tries to talk to her and is left confused. Meanwhile, his new partner, Sher Suarez is annoyed at the awkwardness that is a constant in their relationship.

On the other hand, Mackenzie Dipman, who had dumped Connor Trott for Jalen Noble, is confused about her emotions. Carrington Rodriguez’s recoupling with Laurel Goldman has left Kierstan Saulter single and she has her eyes set on Jalen. Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew maintain good terms, even after Sher confesses that she is interested in Caleb.

Following this new revelation, Justine is a bit skeptical but seems fine. Finally, Johnny Middlebrooks and Cely Vazquez raise the biggest question about where they want to go from here. The couple had showcased one of the strongest bonds during the season’s beginning. But after Casa Amor, trust issues are threatening to break them apart.

